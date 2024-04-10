Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will try to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg when they play Monterrey on Wednesday night for a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final. (More Football News)
Messi missed last week's first leg of the home-and-home, total-goals series. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner returned from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him since a March 13 Champions Cup match against Nashville to play the second half of last Saturday's Major League Soccer game at Colorado, scoring once in a 2-2 draw.
The match sold out in just a few hours and asking prices for resale tickets ranged from $450-$1,900.
Advertisement
Speaking on the first leg, Inter Miami took the lead last week on Tomás Avilés' 19th-minute goal, but Monterrey went ahead when Maximiliano Meza scored in the 69th and Jorge Rodríguez in the 89th.
Because CONCACAF uses away goals as a tiebreaker, a 1-0 Miami win wouldn't be sufficient.
Will Lionel Messi Play?
Speaking about Messi's availability for the match, manager Gerardo Martino said, "He is fine. He felt good after playing 45 minutes last Saturday. We still have today's practice, but apparently the injury is behind him,” Miami coach Gerardo Martino said Tuesday. “That's the most important thing. Never mind tomorrow's match. The season is just beginning for us, and we need healthy players."
Advertisement
When will Monterrey vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd leg match start?
The second leg of the Monterrey vs Inter Miami match will kick off at 8:00 AM IST on Thursday, April 11.
Where to livestream the Monterrey vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd leg match in India?
The CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal match between Monterrey and Inter Miami can be live-streamed on Fancode app and website.
Where to watch the live telecast of Monterrey vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal 2nd leg match in India on TV?
There will be no live telecast of the match in India.
(With AP input)