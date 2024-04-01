Marseille's players reacts after PSG defeated Marseille during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, south of France.
PSG's Achraf Hakimi, left, challenges Marseille's Quentin Merlin during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, south of France.
PSG's Goncalo Ramos, right, celebrates with teammate Achraf Hakimi after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, south of France.
PSG's Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, south of France.
PSG's Lucas Beraldo, left, reacts after referee Benoit Bastien, right, has shown him a red card during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, south of France.
Marseille's Amine Harit, center, reacts after referee Benoit Bastien, right, gave a red card to PSG's Lucas Beraldo, unseen, during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, south of France.
PSG's Vitinha, second from right, celebrates with teammate after he scored his side's first goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, south of France.
PSG's Vitinha celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, south of France.
PSG's Lucas Beraldo, right, challenges Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, south of France.