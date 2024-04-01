Sports

Ligue 1: PSG Pip Marseille, Equal Lyon's Record Of Most Away Wins In Row - In Pics

Paris Saint-Germain equalled the Ligue 1 record for the most consecutive away games without defeat as they beat Marseille 2-0. They equalled Lyon's record of 21 set between March 2005 and April 2006 thanks to second-half goals from Vitinha and Goncalo Ramos in a sodden Provence. It was an impressive way to join Lyon in the record books as they had to play almost an hour of Le Classique with 10 men following Lucas Beraldo's first-half dismissal. Victory sees their lead at the top of the table restored to 12 points as another title is just a matter of weeks away. Defeat for Marseille does little to help their European qualification ambitions and a route into next year's Champions League looks like hanging on them winning the Europa League.

Ligue 1 2023-24: Marseille vs PSG | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Marseille's players reacts after PSG defeated Marseille during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, south of France.

Ligue 1 2023-24: Marseille vs PSG | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole
PSG's Achraf Hakimi, left, challenges Marseille's Quentin Merlin during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, south of France.

Ligue 1 2023-24: Marseille vs PSG | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole
PSG's Goncalo Ramos, right, celebrates with teammate Achraf Hakimi after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, south of France.

Ligue 1 2023-24: Marseille vs PSG | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole
PSG's Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, south of France.

Ligue 1 2023-24: Marseille vs PSG | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole
PSG's Lucas Beraldo, left, reacts after referee Benoit Bastien, right, has shown him a red card during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, south of France.

Ligue 1 2023-24: Marseille vs PSG | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole
Marseille's Amine Harit, center, reacts after referee Benoit Bastien, right, gave a red card to PSG's Lucas Beraldo, unseen, during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, south of France.

Ligue 1 2023-24: Marseille vs PSG | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole
PSG's Vitinha, second from right, celebrates with teammate after he scored his side's first goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, south of France.

Ligue 1 2023-24: Marseille vs PSG | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole
PSG's Vitinha celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, south of France.

Ligue 1 2023-24: Marseille vs PSG | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole
PSG's Lucas Beraldo, right, challenges Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‎ during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, south of France.

