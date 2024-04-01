Sports

Ligue 1: PSG Pip Marseille, Equal Lyon's Record Of Most Away Wins In Row - In Pics

Paris Saint-Germain equalled the Ligue 1 record for the most consecutive away games without defeat as they beat Marseille 2-0. They equalled Lyon's record of 21 set between March 2005 and April 2006 thanks to second-half goals from Vitinha and Goncalo Ramos in a sodden Provence. It was an impressive way to join Lyon in the record books as they had to play almost an hour of Le Classique with 10 men following Lucas Beraldo's first-half dismissal. Victory sees their lead at the top of the table restored to 12 points as another title is just a matter of weeks away. Defeat for Marseille does little to help their European qualification ambitions and a route into next year's Champions League looks like hanging on them winning the Europa League.