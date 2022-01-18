Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Legends League Cricket 2022: Virender Sehwag Named Captain of ‘India Maharajas’

Mohammad Kaif has been named the vice-captain of 'India Maharajas', while former Australia World Cup winning coach John Buchanan will be the coach of the team.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Virender Sehwag Named Captain of ‘India Maharajas’
Virender Sehwag played 104 Test, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is for India. - Instagram/@virendersehwag

Trending

Updated: 18 Jan 2022 8:36 pm

All eyes would be on swashbuckling former India opener Virender Sehwag when he leads 'India Maharajas' in the opening edition of the Legends League Cricket T20 tournament beginning in Muscat on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Sehwag, who led the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League, will have Mohammad Kaif as his deputy and former Australia World Cup winning coach John Buchanan as his coach, it was announced on Tuesday.

Related stories

Legends League Cricket 2022: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh To Play For India Maharajas

Former stylish Pakistani batter Misbah Ul Haq will lead the Asia Lions team which will have a mix of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan  players.

The top names include Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohd. Hafiz, Umar Gul, Sanath Jayasurya, T Dilshan, Chaminda Vaas, Habibul Bashar among others.

Asia Lions have appointed Tillakaratne Dilshan as a vice captain, while 1996 ICC World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga will be their coach.

Former Caribbean skipper Darren Sammy will lead the World Giants team.

Sammy was the captain of St. Lucia Zouks team in Caribbean Primer League and he will have former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori, Aussie pacer Brett Lee, stylish English batter Kevin Pietersen, South African spin ace Imran Tahir under his disposal.

Former South African batsman Jonty Rhodes will be the player cum mentor for the World Giants Team.

"I can't wait to work closely with LLC T20 tournament. It's loved to see all the super stars comes together and fighting for the inaugural title of the league. 

"This players are retired but they still very passionate about the cricket. I am sure they will show their extra skills for their teams in next 10 days," LLC T20 Tournament Commissioner Ravi Shastri said.

"I am excited to see how everyone is involving together and use their hundred percent to win the trophy for their team. It's going to be super thrilling experience for all cricket fans in Oman and all across the globe," said Raman Raheja, CEO of LLC T20 league.

Recently, Legends League Cricket (LLC) announced its partnership with SONY Pictures Network.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) to live telecast all the matches of the league on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels as well as livestream the matches in India on SPN’s premium OTT platform, Sony LIV.

Tags

Sports Legends League Cricket 2022 Cricket Virender Sehwag India Maharajas Mohammad Kaif
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Beat NorthEast United 2-0, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Beat NorthEast United 2-0, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Indian Super League 2021-22: FC Goa Vs East Bengal — Preview, Live Streaming

Australian Open 2022, Day 2: Andy Murray Passes First Hurdle; Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova Out

Ashes 2021-22: Trouble For Joe Root As England Launch 'Drinking' Investigation - VIDEO

SA Vs IND, ODI Series: Kagiso Rabada Released From South Africa Squad

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 2: Andy Murray Passes First Hurdle; Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova Out

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks with the Best FIFA Men's Player 2021 award winner Robert Lewandowski during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021: Robert Lewandowski Takes Top Honours, Again

Full moon on 'Paush Purnima' in Kolkata. January's full moon is also known as Wolf moon.

Wolf Moon: The First Full Moon of 2022

Soldiers during the rehearsal of the upcoming Republic Day 2022 parade on a cold winter morning at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Soldiers Rehearse For Upcoming Republic Day Parade

Priest Cesar Magana, center, blesses animals and their owners during the feast of St. Anthony, Spain's patron saint of animals, in Pamplona, northern Spain.

People Gather At Church In Spain To Have Their Pets Blessed