La Liga: Joao Felix Scores Against Atletico Madrid In 3-0 Rout - In Pics

Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay, center, controls the ball between Barcelona's Ronald Araujo, right, and Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan, center, and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, argue against the referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez decision during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa runs with the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Koke, right, is challenged by Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Joao Felix attempts a shot at goal during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay, left, is challenged by Barcelona's Hector Fort during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, second right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Sergi Roberto, left, and Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul jump for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Joao Felix, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.