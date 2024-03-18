Sports

La Liga: Joao Felix Scores Against Atletico Madrid In 3-0 Rout - In Pics

Atletico Madrid fans burned a João Félix jersey before their team’s match against Barcelona. They also vandalized a plaque with his name and insulted the player outside the Metropolitano Stadium. But when the match started, the Portugal forward answered those fans on the field. Félix struck against his former club again on Sunday, scoring the opening goal in Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league. Robert Lewandowski and Fermín López also scored for Barcelona, which moved to second place with its fifth straight league victory over Atletico. Félix had scored the winner in the Catalan club’s 1-0 win in the league in December. The Portugal international is playing on loan from Atletico after falling out with the club last season.

March 18, 2024
La Liga: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay, center, controls the ball between Barcelona's Ronald Araujo, right, and Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan, center, and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, argue against the referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez decision during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa runs with the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Atletico Madrid's Koke, right, is challenged by Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Barcelona's Joao Felix attempts a shot at goal during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay, left, is challenged by Barcelona's Hector Fort during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, second right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Barcelona's Sergi Roberto, left, and Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul jump for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Barcelona's Joao Felix, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

