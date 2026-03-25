LA Clippers Vs Milwaukee Bucks, NBA 2026: Leonard Leads Charge As Clippers Rout Giannis-less Bucks
The LA Clippers made a resounding statement at the Intuit Dome, crushing the Milwaukee Bucks 129-96. Kawhi Leonard needed just 25 minutes to rack up 28 points, sitting out the entire fourth quarter as the game spiraled into a blowout. The Clippers utilized a massive 43-point second quarter to seize control, shooting a lethal 45% from deep. Milwaukee, clearly missing the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo, struggled to find an offensive rhythm beyond Gary Trent Jr.’s 20 points off the bench. The victory pushes the Clippers back to .500 as they solidify their play-in positioning.
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