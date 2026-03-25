LA Clippers Vs Milwaukee Bucks, NBA 2026: Leonard Leads Charge As Clippers Rout Giannis-less Bucks

The LA Clippers made a resounding statement at the Intuit Dome, crushing the Milwaukee Bucks 129-96. Kawhi Leonard needed just 25 minutes to rack up 28 points, sitting out the entire fourth quarter as the game spiraled into a blowout. The Clippers utilized a massive 43-point second quarter to seize control, shooting a lethal 45% from deep. Milwaukee, clearly missing the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo, struggled to find an offensive rhythm beyond Gary Trent Jr.’s 20 points off the bench. The victory pushes the Clippers back to .500 as they solidify their play-in positioning.

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LA Clippers Vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball-Brook Lopez
LA Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) battle for possession for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Caroline Brehman
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LA Clippers Vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball-Kawhi Leonard
LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket with the ball while being guarded by Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Caroline Brehman
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LA Clippers Vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball-Ousmane Dieng
Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng (21) drives to the basket with the ball while being guarded by LA Clippers forward Isaiah Jackson (23) and LA Clippers guard Jordan Miller (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Caroline Brehman
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LA Clippers Vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball-Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) reaches for the ball while being guarded by LA Clippers forward Isaiah Jackson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Caroline Brehman
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LA Clippers Vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball-Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) drives to the basket with the ball while being guarded by LA Clippers guard Kobe Sanders (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Caroline Brehman
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LA Clippers Vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball-Isaiah Jackson
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) drives to the basket with the ball while being guarded by LA Clippers forward Isaiah Jackson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Caroline Brehman
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LA Clippers Vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball-Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims (00) and LA Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) jump up for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Caroline Brehman
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LA Clippers Vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball-Brook Lopez
LA Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) reacts after scoring a three-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Caroline Brehman
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LA Clippers Vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball-Jordan Miller
LA Clippers guard Jordan Miller (22) drives to the basket with the ball while being guarded by Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. (44) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Caroline Brehman
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LA Clippers guard Cam Christie (12) takes a shot while being guarded by Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. (44) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/Caroline Brehman
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