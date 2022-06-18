Kuortane Games 2022: Get Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra’s Schedule And Live Time

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be primed to breach the 90m mark during the Kuortane Games 2022 in Finland on Saturday after his spectacular return to action in Turku where he had sent his spear to 89.30m for a new national record. (More Sports News)

The 24-year-old Indian superstar's spear landed 70cm short of the 90m mark, the gold standard of the javelin world at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on Tuesday in his first competition after winning gold in Tokyo in August last year.

However, to everyone’s sadness, no TV channel will telecast the Kuortane Games 2022 in India. Nothing regarding the live streaming of Kuortane Games 2022 in India has been officially announced yet.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra will take the field in men’s javelin event from 9:15 PM IST onwards on Saturday. The live results can be found on the Kuortane Games website. The Kuortane Games is a silver-level event at the World Athletics Continental Tour.

This will also be Neeraj’s second event in Finland in as many weeks after the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku. Like in Paavo Nurmi Games 2022, Neeraj will see almost similar faces in reigning world champion Anderson Peters, the season leader with 93.07m throw,

Oliver Helander, who came out of nowhere to claim the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 gold will also be pumped up to produce another big throw under home conditions. 2012 London Olympics champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago will be there among the line-up.

However, Czech Republic's Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch, who was sixth in Turku, and fifth-placed Julian Weber of Weber, will be missing in action. Chopra's great competitor and friend Johannes Vetter of Germany is also not there.

If Chopra breaches the 90m mark, which he had said should come this year, he will become the 21st javelin thrower to do so. Chopra's earlier national record was 88.07m which he had set in Patiala in March last year. He had won the Tokyo Olympics gold with a throw of 87.58m on August 7, 2021.

Chopra's 89.30m effort will take him to fifth spot in the world season leaders' list. After Kuortane, Chopra will feature in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League on June 30. He had earlier trained in the USA and Turkey before shifting base to Finland last month.