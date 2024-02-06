The ice hockey teams of the Union Territory of Ladakh have been making news for all the right reasons. Ever since Ladakh was separated from Jammu and Kashmir and given Union Territory status in October 2019, the men’s and women’s teams have found their own identities in Indian ice hockey. (More Sports News)

The men’s team created history at the 13th national ice-hockey championships held in Kaza, Himachal Pradesh, from January 19-24, 2024. Ladakh men outsmarted favourites ITBP 4-1 to clinch the national title. It was a dream come true after 11 years. Ladakhi women finished with the silver after losing to ITBP 2-1. The final was decided by a shootout.