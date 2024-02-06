In a well-contested final, the first period ended 0-0. Army opened the scoring in the ninth minute of the second period through Tsewang Dorjay. Mohammed Ismail equalised for ITBP soon after. At the end of the third period, the score stood 1-1. Two periods of extra time did not produce a result. In the shootout, Army scored twice to settle the issue.

“Our rivalry with the ITBP has been going on for a long time, and today's match was the hardest in the series. We knew it would be exciting, but we were surprised by the huge crowd and the support from the public. It reminded us that winning on our home turf is really something special. We know we could have played better, but we're still happy that we came out on top in the end,” said Stanzin Phandey, the Army team captain.