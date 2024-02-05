Khelo India Winter Games 2024: Ladakh Bag Historic First Gold In A Day Of Mixed Results

The second semifinal between favourites Army and Himachal Pradesh was a rather one-sided affair. Army won 10-2. Konchok Namgail (three) and Rigzin Norboo (two) were the main scorers for the winners. The Army men dominated throughout the game and the early goals completely deflated the Himachal team. Army were methodical and much in control with better strategy and overall territorial supremacy.

In the day’s only round-robin women’s league match, Himachal Pradesh beat Telangana 4-1 with Tanzin Saldon scoring a hattrick.