Namdhari FC Vs South United FC Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: NAM Beat SUFC 2-0 In Debut Game

Namdhari FC vs South United FC Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Get scores and updates from the Namdhari FC vs South United FC match in the Durand Cup 2025 on July 30, 2025

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Namdhari FC Vs South United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025
Namdhari FC Vs South United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Namdharis Look To Dominate SUFC. Photo: AIFF Media
Namdhari FC Vs South United FC Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Namdhari FC marked their first-ever Durand Cup match with a stunning 2-0 victory over South United FC, taking home all three points in style. For much of the game, South United were disciplined and resolute at the back, frustrating Namdhari’s attack and keeping the scores level. But the breakthrough finally came in the 78th minute when Bhupinder Singh produced a composed finish to put Namdhari ahead. Just minutes later, Cledson struck again with a clever goal inside the box, sealing a memorable debut win. South United fought valiantly but ultimately fell just short, while Namdhari celebrated a historic first victory in the competition.
LIVE UPDATES

Namdhari FC Vs South United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Welcome!

Good evening! We are back with another football blog, and this time it’s Namdhari FC vs South United FC in the Durand Cup 2025. Stay tuned for live updates.

Namdhari FC Vs South United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Streaming Info

The Durand Cup 2025, Group A match between Namdhari FC & South United FC will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Namdhari FC Vs South United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Preview

Namdhari FC are set to face South United FC in a crucial Group A clash of the Durand Cup 2025 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7 PM IST.

This will be Namdhari’s first outing in the competition as they launch their Durand Cup campaign, and the I-League side will be eager to make a strong statement in the tournament, which has long served as the curtain-raiser for Indian football. South United FC, meanwhile, will be desperate to bounce back after a difficult start.

The Bengaluru Super Division club were handed a heavy 5-0 defeat by East Bengal in their opening match before grinding out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Indian Air Force FT, and with their knockout hopes hanging in the balance, they can ill afford another slip-up against a fresh Namdhari side.

Namdhari FC Vs South United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kick Off

Here we go! The whistle blows in Kolkata and we’re off. Namdhari FC and South United FC charge into action, both sides hungry for early dominance in this crucial group stage clash.

The energy is electric as the first half kicks off, fans roaring with anticipation, who’s going to land the first big blow?

Namdhari FC Vs South United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Good Save

Oh, that was sensational goalkeeping! Aatma decides to have a crack from way out for Namdhari FC, and what a strike it was. The ball rockets towards the top corner, but South United’s Sunil Singh launches himself like a cat, fingertips pushing it wide. The stadium gasps, that looked destined for glory, Sunil just kept his team alive.

Namdhari FC Vs South United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 34'

Chaos reigns as we cross the half-hour mark. Neither side is bothering with patient build-up, it’s frantic one-touch passes and booming long balls at every opportunity. The energy is high, but the end product? Still missing. Someone needs to put a foot on the ball and change the rhythm if we’re going to see a breakthrough.

Namdhari FC Vs South United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half Time

Half-time in Kolkata and it’s goalless! Both sides have battled hard but neither has managed to break the deadlock. The chances have been few, the finishing missing that final spark, it’s all still to play for after the break.

Namdhari FC Vs South United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Second Half Underway

We’re back for the second half and the energy’s up again. NAM and SUFC straight back at it, both sides chasing that all-important breakthrough. One goal could change everything, who’s going to make it happen?

Namdhari FC Vs South United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: NAM 0-0 SUTDFC

Good news for the fans and his teammates. Bhupinder Singh’s corner was swung in beautifully, Kamal followed it up with a teasing cross, and just as the goalkeeper rushed out bravely to claim it, there was a heavy clash of heads in the box.

Manbir Singh was pulled up for the foul, but after a brief pause and some concern, the keeper is back on his feet and looking fine. Play resumes with a sigh of relief all around.

Namdhari FC Vs South United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 60' NAM 0-0 SUTDFC

The second half has been packed with corners, one after another, but neither side has been able to make them count. The deliveries keep coming in, the crowd rises with every ball swung into the box, yet that crucial finish just isn’t there. Still 0-0 as the search for a breakthrough goes on.

Namdhari FC Vs South United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 74' NAM 0-0 SUTDFC

Huge moment at 74 minutes. Cledson da Silva of NFC found himself with a golden chance, the ball was whipped in with a strong cross, straight to him, but he couldn’t keep his finish on target. That was as clear as they come, and he’ll know he should’ve buried it.

Namdhari FC Vs South United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: GOALLL 78' NAM 1-0 SUTDFC

Bhupinder Singh finally breaks the deadlock and sends the Namdhari fans into absolute raptures. This could well be the winner, but more importantly, it’s a historic moment, Namdhari’s first-ever goal in the Durand Cup. What a strike, what a moment.

Namdhari FC Vs South United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: GOALLL 85' NAM 2-0 SUTDFC

Cledson steps up and delivers. The Namdhari forward pounces inside the box and slots home a clever finish to double the lead. It’s his first goal of the tournament, and with just a minute left on the clock, SUFC now face an impossible task.

Namdhari FC Vs South United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Five Minutes Added

Five minutes added on at the end of full time. SUFC still have a glimmer of hope as they push forward, desperate to find a way back into this game. Can they pull off a late miracle, or will Namdhari hold firm?

Full Time | Namdhari FC 2-0 South United FC

That's A Wrap

That’s a wrap! Thanks for joining us for all the action, we’ll be back with another live blog soon. Until then, take care and goodbye.

Published At:
