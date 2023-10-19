Sunday, Oct 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Israel-Hamas War: Footballer Karim Benzema's Citizenship Should Be Revoked, Says French Senator Valerie Boyer

Home Sports

Israel-Hamas War: Footballer Karim Benzema's Citizenship Should Be Revoked, Says French Senator Valerie Boyer

French senator Valerie Boyer's remarks follow a claim by interior minister Gerald Darmanin that footballer Karim Benzema is a member of terrorist organization Muslim Brotherhood. Benzema had tweeted in support of the Palestinian victims of the Israel-Hamas war

File image of Karim Benzema.
File image of Karim Benzema. Photo: AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2023 4:41 pm

Following footballer Karim Benzema’s recent tweet on the Israel-Hamas war, French senator Valerie Boyer has called for the revocation of his Ballon d’Or award and his French citizenship. The senator's comment comes in the wake of French interior minister Gerald Darmanin claiming that Benzema is a member of Muslim Brotherhood, a religious and political group that is designated as a terrorist group by France. (Football News)

On Sunday, 15 October, Benzema had posted a message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) about the attacks on Gaza Strip. The former Real Madrid forward's tweet read: “All our prayers go out to the people of Gaza, victims once again of unjust bombings that spare neither women nor children.”

Reacting to the tweet, Darmanin said Benzema had "links to the Muslim Brotherhood". Speaking to French TV channel CNews, Darmanin said: “We have closed 1,100 Islamist establishments. And in recent weeks, I’ve been particularly interested, Mr. Benzema is linked, we all know it, notoriously with the Muslim Brotherhood.”

Benzema's lawyer Vigier Hugues soon refuted the claim. “This is false! Karim Benzema never had any relation with this organization,” Vigier told French daily Le Parisien on Thursday, adding that his team was considering taking legal action against the French minister.

Advertisement

Tags

Sports Football Israel Hamas War Israel Hamas Confict Israel Palestine War Al Ittihad Karim Benzema Muslim Brotherhood Gerald Darmanin Football News

Related stories

Israel-Hamas War: French Football Club Nice Suspends Youcef Atal For Sharing 'Antisemitic Message' On Social Media

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr And Karim Benzema Target Asian Champions League Title

Football Transfers: Former Chelsea Player N'Golo Kante Joins Karim Benzema At Al-Ittihad

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read