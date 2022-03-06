ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters, FC Goa Share Spoils After 8-goal Indian Super League Thriller

Goals in the 88th and 90th minute helped semis-bound Kerala Blasters escape with a point as FC Goa ended their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season a disappointing ninth. (More Football News)

After an early double from Jorge Pereyra Diaz (10', 25'p), Airam Cabrera hit a sensational second-half hat-trick (49', 63'p, 82') gave FC Goa 4-2 lead with Aibanbha Dohling (79') sneaking in one for himself in the midst.

But Ivan Vukomanovic's Blasters found a brace in the dying minutes through Vincy Barreto and Alvaro Vazquez to end the league stage with a fighting draw. They will enter the semi-finals as the fourth-place team, with 34 points (nine wins, seven draws and four defeats).

Jamshedpur FC, Hyderabad FC and three-time champions ATK Mohun Bagan are the three teams in the semis.

The semis draw will be confirmed after Monday's final league game between Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan.

