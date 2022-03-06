Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters, FC Goa Share Spoils After 8-goal Indian Super League Thriller

Kerala Blasters fought from a 2-4 down to draw with FC Goa in the penultimate match of ISL 2021-22. Read match reports here:

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters, FC Goa Share Spoils After 8-goal Indian Super League Thriller
Kerala Blasters celebrate a goal against FC Goa during their ISL 2021-22 match. Photo: Indian Super League

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 9:55 pm

Goals in the 88th and 90th minute helped semis-bound Kerala Blasters escape with a point as FC Goa ended their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season a disappointing ninth. (More Football News)

After an early double from Jorge Pereyra Diaz (10', 25'p), Airam Cabrera hit a sensational second-half hat-trick (49', 63'p, 82') gave FC Goa 4-2 lead with Aibanbha Dohling (79') sneaking in one for himself in the midst.

But Ivan Vukomanovic's Blasters found a brace in the dying minutes through Vincy Barreto and Alvaro Vazquez to end the league stage with a fighting draw. They will enter the semi-finals as the fourth-place team, with 34 points (nine wins, seven draws and four defeats).

Jamshedpur FC, Hyderabad FC and three-time champions ATK Mohun Bagan are the three teams in the semis.

The semis draw will be confirmed after Monday's final league game between Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan. 

More the follow...

