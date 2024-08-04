Sports

Isabell Werth Helps Germany Clinch Third Olympic Team Dressage Gold In Row - In Pics

Isabell Werth helped Germany claim the Olympic team dressage title for the third successive time with a narrow win over Denmark on Saturday (August 3) at the Paris 2024 Games. For Werth, it was an eighth Olympic gold medal and swelled her overall medal tally to 13, all in dressage and more than any equestrian. Werth, riding Wendy, was joined on the podium by Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Frederic Wandres. Bredow-Werndl was on Dalera, the horse which helped her win individual dressage gold at the Tokyo Games three years back. Germany’s overall score was 235.790, just 0.121 ahead of Denmark on 235.669. Britain took the bronze medal with 232.492.

Paris Olympics Equestrian Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Team Germany, from left to right, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, Frederic Wandres and Isabell Werth, celebrate their gold medals at the dressage team Grand Prix final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

1/6
Paris Olympics Games Equestrian
Paris Olympics Games Equestrian Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Team Germany, from left to right, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, Frederic Wandres and Isabell Werth, celebrate their gold medals at the dressage team Grand Prix final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

2/6
Paris Olympics Games Equestrian
Paris Olympics Games Equestrian Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Medlists from Team Germany, Denmark and Britain celebrate their gold, silver and bronze medals, at the dressage team Grand Prix final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

3/6
Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Team Denmark, from left to right, Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour, Daniel Bachmann Andersen and Nanna Merrald Rasmussen, celebrate their silver medal win in the dressage team Grand Prix final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

4/6
Paris Olympics 2024
Paris Olympics 2024 Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Team Germany celebrate their gold medal with fans at the dressage team Grand Prix final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

5/6
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Olympics Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Team Germany, from left to right, Isabell Werth, riding Wendy, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, riding Tsf Dalera Bb, and Frederic Wandres, riding Bluetooth Old, celebrate their gold medals at the dressage team Grand Prix final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

6/6
2024 Summer Olympics
2024 Summer Olympics Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Germany's Isabell Werth riding Wendy applauds during the dressage team Grand Prix final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

