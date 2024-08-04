Team Germany, from left to right, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, Frederic Wandres and Isabell Werth, celebrate their gold medals at the dressage team Grand Prix final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
Medlists from Team Germany, Denmark and Britain celebrate their gold, silver and bronze medals, at the dressage team Grand Prix final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
Team Denmark, from left to right, Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour, Daniel Bachmann Andersen and Nanna Merrald Rasmussen, celebrate their silver medal win in the dressage team Grand Prix final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
Team Germany celebrate their gold medal with fans at the dressage team Grand Prix final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
Team Germany, from left to right, Isabell Werth, riding Wendy, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, riding Tsf Dalera Bb, and Frederic Wandres, riding Bluetooth Old, celebrate their gold medals at the dressage team Grand Prix final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
Germany's Isabell Werth riding Wendy applauds during the dressage team Grand Prix final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.