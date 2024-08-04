Sports

Isabell Werth Helps Germany Clinch Third Olympic Team Dressage Gold In Row - In Pics

Isabell Werth helped Germany claim the Olympic team dressage title for the third successive time with a narrow win over Denmark on Saturday (August 3) at the Paris 2024 Games. For Werth, it was an eighth Olympic gold medal and swelled her overall medal tally to 13, all in dressage and more than any equestrian. Werth, riding Wendy, was joined on the podium by Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Frederic Wandres. Bredow-Werndl was on Dalera, the horse which helped her win individual dressage gold at the Tokyo Games three years back. Germany’s overall score was 235.790, just 0.121 ahead of Denmark on 235.669. Britain took the bronze medal with 232.492.