IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Confirms India Won't Travel To Pakistan For Asia Cup, Schedule Finalised

Arun Dhumal, IPL Chairman, confirmed that the much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup will take place in Sri Lanka.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier confirmed that the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will not be travelling to Pakistan and had cited security issue as the reason.

Dhumal is in Durban attending the ICC Chief Executives Meet (CEC). He confirmed that Shah met with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) head Zaka Ashraf ahead of the meeting on Thursday to finalise the schedule.

"Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalised and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka, including both India versus Pakistan game and in case a third game if both teams play final," Dhumal said.

He also brushed off reports about the Indian team visiting the neighbouring country, as claimed by their sports minister Ehsan Mazari.

"There was no such discussion held. Neither India is travelling to Pakistan nor our secretary will be travelling contrary to reports that have surfaced. Only the schedule was finalised," Dhumal added.

India versus Pakistan is likely to be played in Dambulla. Pakistan will play their only home game in their country against Nepal.

The three other matches that will take place in Pakistan are Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs. Afghanistan.