IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By Eight Wickets In Record-Fest

Punjab Kings (PBKS) set a new world record as they chased down the 262-run target set by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to win the match by eight wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. Sent Into bat, KKR made their second 250-plus score in IPL history thanks to the 138-run partnership between the opener batters Phil Salt (75 off 37 balls) and Sunil Narine (71 off 32 balls) for the first wicket. Other batters also helped to put 261 runs on the board. In response, Prabhsimran Singh gave a blazing start and made 54 runs in just 20 balls. Then Jonny Bairstow (108 not out off 48 balls) took the responsibility and kept the scorecard moving. In-form Shashank Singh smashed eight sixes and two fours in his unbeaten 68-run knock to help Punjab Kings achieve the target with eight wickets and as many balls to spare.

IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Punjab Kings players celebrates after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata.

IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Punjab Kings Shashank Singh celebrates after scoring the winning runs in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings' in Kolkata.

IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Punjab Kings Jonny Bairstow celebrates after scoring a century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings' in Kolkata.

IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh reacts after complete his half century during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Punjab Kings' Rilee Rossouw plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings' in Kolkata.

IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Kolkata Knight Riders’ supporters wave a large banner during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.

IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Punjab Kings Jonny Bairstow celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings' in Kolkata.

IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Punjab Kings Prabhsimran Singh celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings' in Kolkata.

IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings' in Kolkata.

IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Punjab Kings Jonny Bairstow plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings' in Kolkata.

IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings' in Kolkata.

IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings' in Kolkata.

IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings' in Kolkata.

IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Kolkata Knight Riders' Phil Salt celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings' in Kolkata.

IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings' in Kolkata.

IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Kolkata Knight Riders' Phil Salt plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings' in Kolkata.

IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings' in Kolkata.

