IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By Eight Wickets In Record-Fest

Punjab Kings (PBKS) set a new world record as they chased down the 262-run target set by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to win the match by eight wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. Sent Into bat, KKR made their second 250-plus score in IPL history thanks to the 138-run partnership between the opener batters Phil Salt (75 off 37 balls) and Sunil Narine (71 off 32 balls) for the first wicket. Other batters also helped to put 261 runs on the board. In response, Prabhsimran Singh gave a blazing start and made 54 runs in just 20 balls. Then Jonny Bairstow (108 not out off 48 balls) took the responsibility and kept the scorecard moving. In-form Shashank Singh smashed eight sixes and two fours in his unbeaten 68-run knock to help Punjab Kings achieve the target with eight wickets and as many balls to spare.