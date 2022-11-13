Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Trade Lockie Ferguson And Rahmanullah Gurbaz From Gujarat Titans

With IPL's trading window open, teams are trading players to strengthen their side and Kolkata Knight Riders have also used the opportunity to bring Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans.

Lockie Ferguson returns to Kolkata Knight Riders.
Lockie Ferguson returns to Kolkata Knight Riders. Courtesy: BCCI

Updated: 13 Nov 2022 12:01 pm

Defending champions Gujarat Titans have traded New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and Afghan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders for the forthcoming Indian Premier League season. (More Cricket News)

The Titans had bought Ferguson for Rs 10 crore at the IPL mega auction earlier this year. The Kiwi played 13 matches for the side and picked 12 wickets that included a four-wicket haul. 

The pacer has previously represented KKR, the two-time champions, from 2017 to 2021. Gurbaz, on the other hand, was included in the Gujarat Titans squad in the previous edition as a replacement for England batter Jason Roy, but the 20-year-old did not play any game last season.

Tags

Sports Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Lockie Ferguson Rahmanullah Gurbaz Jason Roy Cricket Indian Cricket IPL 2023
