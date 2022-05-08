Sunday, May 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw, Delhi Capitals Opener, Admitted To Hospital Due To High Fever

Prithvi Shaw's COVID-19 test has returned negative. He last played for Delhi Capitals against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 28.

IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw, Delhi Capitals Opener, Admitted To Hospital Due To High Fever
Prithvi Shaw has scored 259 runs for Delhi Capitals across nine games in IPL 2022. IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 May 2022 7:49 pm

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw was on Sunday admitted to a city hospital due to high fever though he has tested negative for COVID-19.

CSK vs DC BlogScorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Shaw had also missed the team's last game.

Related stories

IPL 2022, CSK Vs DC, Live Cricket Scores: Decent Start For Chennai Super Kings 24/0

IPL 2022, SRH Vs RCB: Wanindu Hasaranga's 5/18 Destroys Sunrisers Hyderabad - Highlights

Delhi Capitals Hit By COVID-19 Ahead Of IPL 2022 Match Against Chennai Super Kings

"Prithvi is currently recovering well in a Mumbai hospital. He had to be admitted as he was running high temperature but his RT-PCR test turned out to be negative. 

"The hospital where he has been admitted is a non-COVID one," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Shaw himself put up an Instagram post from his hospital bed, informing about his recovery.

"Admitted to hospital and recovering from fever. Thank you all for your good wishes. Will be back in action soon," Shaw posted. 

Earlier on Sunday, DC players were put in isolation after a net bowler tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the game against Chennai Super Kings.

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Prithvi Shaw COVID-19 Coronavirus Delhi Capitals Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read