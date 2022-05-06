IPL 2022 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: GT, LSG Almost There, Can CSK, KKR Make Last-Four Stage?

Many thought that increasing the number of teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will dilute the quality of cricket in the tournament. But after 50 league matches in its first season with ten teams, all one can talk about is how the two debutants, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have managed to upset the apple cart.

After ten matches each, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans lead the IPL 2022 points table with eight wins from ten matches. KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants are second with seven wins in ten outings.

*11 for Royal Challengers Bangalore and nine for Mumbai Indians after the end of match 50.

In contrast, the 'big three' -- Mumbai Indians (five titles), Chennai Super Kings (four) and Kolkata Knight Riders (two) -- are languishing at the bottom, having collectively won eight matches in 29 matches.

Well, the status quo has been shaken up!

So what next?

The league stage still has 20 matches remaining and a lot can happen before the final IPL points table is shaped to decide which four teams qualify for the playoffs.

But Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants look certain to make the top four, meaning eight teams fighting for the remaining two spots.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians are already out of the playoff reckoning. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, the defending champions, are all but out. And Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders are also in a spot.

With that, here's a look at what the ten teams in IPL 2022 need to do to make the playoffs:

1. Gujarat Titans: Fairly simple. They are all but through. A win will not only confirm a playoff spot but will also put them in a very strong position to finish first. Even if they lose all their remaining matches, the Titans are likely to make the playoffs, unless they drop their net run rate unimaginably.

M - 10; Won - 8; Lost - 2; Pts - 16; NRR - (+0.158)

Remaining matches: vs Mumbai Indians on May 6; vs Lucknow Super Giants on May 10; vs Chennai Super Kings on May 15; vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 19.

2. Lucknow Super Giants: One big win should be enough, considering their healthy net run rate and also the widely regarded 16-point marker for the cut-off. Their focus would be on the top spot.

M - 10; Won - 7; Lost - 3; Pts - 14; NRR - (+0.397)

Remaining matches: vs Kolkata Knight Riders on May 7; vs Gujarat Titans vs May 10; vs Rajasthan Royals vs May 15; vs Kolkata Knight Riders on May 18.

3. Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson & Co will need at least two more wins for a possible playoff spot.

M - 10; Won - 6; Lost - 4; Pts - 12; NRR - (+0.340)

Remaining matches: vs Punjab Kings on May 7; vs Delhi Capitals on May 11; vs Lucknow Super Giants on May 15; vs Chennai Super Kings on May 20.

4. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis & Co have revived their campaign with a win against CSK. But RCB will need to win all their remaining three games to stand a chance to make the playoffs. They also need to improve the net run rate.

M - 11; Won - 5; Lost - 6; Pts - 12; NRR - (-0.444)

Remaining matches: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 8; vs Punjab Kings on May 13; vs Gujarat Titans on May 19.



Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings: These three teams have separated only by net run rate, with Sanju Samson's Delhi in 5th. All three teams will need to win three each.

5. Delhi Capitals

M - 10; Won - 5; Lost - 5; Pts - 10; NRR - (+0.641)

Remaining matches: vs Chennai Super Kings on May 8; vs Rajasthan Royals on May 11; vs Punjab Kings on May 16; vs Mumbai Indians on May 21.

6. Sunrisers Hyderabad

M - 10; Won - 5; Lost - 5; Pts - 10; NRR - (+0.325)

Remaining matches: vsRoyal Challengers Bangalore on May 8; vs Kolkata Knight Riders on May 14; vs Mumbai Indians on May 17; vs Punjab Kings on May 22.

7. Punjab Kings

M - 10; Won - 5; Lost - 5; Pts - 10; NRR - (-0.229)

Remaining matches: vs Rajasthan Royals on May 7; vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 13; vs Delhi Capitals on May 16; vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 22.

8. Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer & Co will need to win all four remaining games.

M - 10; Won - 4; Lost - 6; Pts - 8; NRR - (+0.060)

Remaining matches: vs Lucknow Super Giants on May 7; vs Mumbai Indians on May 9; vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 14; vs Lucknow Super Giants on May 18.

9. Chennai Super Kings: They need to win all their remaining wins and some miracle.

M - 10; Won - 3; Lost - 7; Pts - 6; NRR - (-0.431)

Remaining matches: vs Delhi Capitals on May 8; vs Mumbai Indians on May 12; vs Gujarat Titans on May 15; vs Rajasthan Royals on May 20.

10: Mumbai Indians: It's over. But they will fight to avoid the wooden spoon.

M - 9; Won - 1; Lost - 8; Pts - 2; NRR - (-0.836)

Remaining matches: vs Gujarat Titans on May 6; vs Kolkata Knight Riders on May 9; vs Chennai Super Kings on May 12; vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 17; vs Delhi Capitals on May 21.

IPL 2022 Playoffs will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata and Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator are scheduled for May 24 and 25 in Kolkata; while Qualifier 2 and the final are scheduled for May 27 and 29.