IPL 2022, LSG Vs DC: KL Rahul Says Lucknow Super Giants Were Brilliant Vs Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets on Thursday to register their third consecutive win of IPL 2022.

Ravi Bishnoi returned figures of 2/22 against Delhi Capitals on Thursday in IPL 2022. BCCI

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 1:30 am

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul heaped praises on his bowlers after his side defeated Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday.

After getting an invitation to bat first, DC got off to a flying start, courtesy Prithvi Shaw’s impactful 61-run knock that came off just 34 balls. However, once Shaw fell, LSG bowlers put up a sensational show with the ball and restricted DC to 149/3.

“I think we were brilliant (with the ball). In the powerplay, we obviously need to go back and work on. But that's how powerplays go sometimes. We assessed things well after that and bowled better,” said Rahul.

“Obviously, would have loved the bowlers to assess things a bit earlier, but it was nice to see them discuss the lines, lengths and pace to bowl after the powerplay,” he added.

In pursuit of 150 runs, Quinton de Kock’s 80 off 52 made the game a one-sided affair but some good bowling helped DC bounce back before Ayush Badoni could hit 10 runs off 3 balls to take LSG home.

“He (Badoni) has held his nerve everytime he has gone into bat and he's delivered for us under pressure. Great learning for him, important for him to keep working hard and stay humble. Been a complete team effort so far. The way everyone has stepped up has been brilliant,” said Rahul.

