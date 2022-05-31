IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Hit Most Fours, Sunrisers Hyderabad The Least – Stats Highlights

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final of IPL 2022 to win a title in their maiden season. While the 15th edition of the mega event witnessed a record-breaking 1062 sixes being hit, it also saw the second-highest number of fours.

A total number of 2017 fours were hit by 135 batsmen in 148 innings of 74 matches in just concluded Indian Premier League 2022. It was second time when over 2000 fours were hit in a single season of the cash-rish league.

As many as 2052 fours were smashed in 76 matches in 2013 which is the record of highest number of fours in a single Indian Premier League season.

It all started with Chennai Super Kings’ Robin Uthappa smashing Kolkata Knight Riders’ pacer Shivam Mavi for the first four of the tournament in the opening game while Gujarat Titans’ David Miller hit the final one off Rajasthan Royals’ right-arm fast bowler Prasidh Krishna in the final.

As many as 135 batsmen hit 2017 fours in IPL 2022 with Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler topping the list with 83 fours in 17 innings of as many matches. Delhi Capitals’ David Warner is second on the list with 52 fours in 12 innings of as many matches. Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill is third with 51 fours in 16 innings of as many matches.

As far as teams are concerned, Gujarat Titans hit the most of the total fours in 15th edition. Eleven players from the franchise contributed 250 of the 2017 fours in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 12 players hit 170 fours in 14 matches which is fewest among the 10 teams.

Every year, we witness an increase in the number of boundaries and sixes being hit on an average. Also, the number of boundaries hit depends on the kind of surfaces the tournament is played on. But in India, generally, the pitches are conducive for batting.

Between 2008 and 2021, a total of 23445 fours were hit in 884 matches in IPL.

FOURS BY EACH TEAM IN IPL 2022:

Team - Matches - Fours - Players - Most Fours

Gujarat Titans - 16 - 250 - 11 - Shubman Gill (51 fours)

Rajasthan Royals - 17 - 249 - 12 - Jos Buttler (83 fours)

Bangalore Challengers - 16 - 222 - 15 Faf du Plessis (49 fours)

Delhi Capitals - 14 - 205 - 13 - David Warner (52 fours)

Punjab Kings - 14 - 200 - 16 - Shikhar Dawan (47 fours)

Lucknow Super Giants - 15 - 188 - 13 - Quinton de Kock (47 fours)

Chennai Super Kings - 14 183 - 13 - Ruturaj Gaikwad (33 fours)

Kolkata Knight Riders - 14 - 177 - 16 - Shreyas Iyer (41 fours)

Mumbai Indians - 14 - 173 - 14 - Ishan Kishan (45 fours)

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 14 - 170 - 12 - Abhishek Sharma (47 fours)

Total - 74 - 2017 - 135 - Jos Buttler (83 fours)