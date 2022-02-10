Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
IPL 2022 Auction: Three Players With Maximum Base Price Who Might Go Unsold

As many as 48 cricketers have set their base price at INR 2 crores in the highest base price bracket. But some might even fail to draw a bid.

Imran Tahir has 82 wickets to his name in 59 IPL matches. Photo: BCCI

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 9:50 am

The Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction 2022 will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. A total of 590 players are set to go under the hammer. 370 players are Indian and 220 are overseas. (More Cricket News)

48 players on the list of 590 have set a maximum base price of INR 2 crore for themselves. While many among them are going to fetch even higher bids on the auction day, some players from the list might fail to even get picked by any of the franchises.

Here are three players with maximum base price who might go unsold in the IPL player auction 2022.

Imran Tahir

There is no doubt that Imran Tahir is one the finest leg-spinners in the world and his 445 T20 wickets from 349 games is a testimony to that. In IPL also, the South African holds a good record. He has 82 wickets to his name in 59 IPL matches.

Despite that level of experience, what can go against Tahir at IPL 2022 player auction is the fact that he is ageing and will become 43 within two months from now. IPL franchises are likely to refrain themselves from putting money on such a player who cannot be a part of their long-term plans. Meanwhile, Tahir’s high base price of INR 2 crore may further block any possible deal.

Dinesh Karthik

In the last three IPL seasons, Karthik has failed to impress as a batter. In 2019, he scored 253 runs across 14 games, while in the following edition of IPL he scored 169 runs in 14 games. In IPL 2021, Karthik scored 223 runs across 17 games.

The Indian wicketkeeper is already 36 and will be turning a year older in June. Hence, he might not be in the scheme of things of the different IPL franchises who will look to invest in future prospects.

Craig Overton

The fast bowling all-rounder from England has set a base price of INR 2 crore for himself but his T20 stats might make his case weak in the IPL player auction. He has scalped 58 wickets in 63 T20s that too at a high economy of 8.90.

With the bat as well, the all-rounder has failed to impress with a strike rate of 119.70 and an average of 16.10. His higher base price might go against him and keep him out of contention in the IPL player auction.

