International Yoga Day 2024: Sports Stars Get In The Mood With Their Unique Poses

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. The United Nations General Assembly, heeding a call by Prime Minister Modi, declared in December 2014 to observe June 21 every year as the International Day of Yoga. Right from Prime Mininster Narendra Modi to other top politicians and celebrities, took to social media to perform yoga and explain the importance of it. However, speaking of sports stars, they too aren't behind! Right from Lionel Messi to cricketers at T20 World Cup, check out these stars in their unique Yoga pose on the prestigious day -

Argentina's Lionel Messi | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

Argentina's star footballer Lionel Messi doing his best impression of Yoga Asana.

USA cricketer Muhammad Ali-Khan
USA cricketer Muhammad Ali-Khan | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

At the T20 World Cup 2024, USA cricketer Muhammad Ali-Khan would be the ideal yoga instructor going by that pose.

Italys goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma
Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma doing Aasan pose that would impress any Yoga instructor.

Tennis player Andy Murray
Tennis player Andy Murray | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Andy Murray's Yoga Aasan seem to have not gone to plan, going by the visual!

Cricketer Devon Conway
Cricketer Devon Conway | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Cricketer Devon Conway perhaps can teach this Aasan to some of his CSK teammates in the IPL.

Footballer Kieran Trippier
Footballer Kieran Trippier | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

England's Kieran Trippier performing one of the most common Yoga pose there is.

Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj with another Yoga Aasan.

