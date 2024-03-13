Sports

Indian Wells Open: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner Coast Into Quarter-Finals - In Pics

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz breezed into the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells Open, beating Fabian Marozsan in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 to set up a last-eight clash with Alexander Zverev. Alcaraz avenged a previous loss to Marozsan and is the top remaining seed in the men's draw. A day after "lucky loser" Luca Nardi stunned No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the third round at Indian Wells, Alcaraz advanced easily over the Hungarian who ousted him from the Italian Open in May. Meanwhile, Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner beat Ben Shelton 7-6(4) 6-1 later Tuesday for his 18th consecutive victory. On the women's side, Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk beat Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 6-1, and Anastasia Potapova defeated Jasmine Paolini 7-5 0-6 6-3.