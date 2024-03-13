Sports

Indian Wells Open: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner Coast Into Quarter-Finals - In Pics

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz breezed into the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells Open, beating Fabian Marozsan in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 to set up a last-eight clash with Alexander Zverev. Alcaraz avenged a previous loss to Marozsan and is the top remaining seed in the men's draw. A day after "lucky loser" Luca Nardi stunned No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the third round at Indian Wells, Alcaraz advanced easily over the Hungarian who ousted him from the Italian Open in May. Meanwhile, Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner beat Ben Shelton 7-6(4) 6-1 later Tuesday for his 18th consecutive victory. On the women's side, Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk beat Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 6-1, and Anastasia Potapova defeated Jasmine Paolini 7-5 0-6 6-3.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 13, 2024
March 13, 2024
       
Indian Wells Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after defeating Fabian Marozsan, of Hungary, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

1/9
Indian%20Wells%20Tennis%3A%20Carlos%20Alcaraz%20vs%20Fabian%20Marozsan
Indian Wells Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, hits a forehand return to Fabian Marozsan, of Hungary, during their match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Advertisement
2/9
Indian%20Wells%20Tennis%3A%20Carlos%20Alcaraz%20vs%20Fabian%20Marozsan
Indian Wells Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Fabian Marozsan, of Hungary, hits a return to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during their match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Advertisement
3/9
Indian%20Wells%20Tennis%3A%20Carlos%20Alcaraz%20vs%20Fabian%20Marozsan
Indian Wells Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, hits a return to Fabian Marozsan, of Hungary, during their match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

4/9
Indian%20Wells%20Tennis%3A%20Carlos%20Alcaraz%20vs%20Fabian%20Marozsan
Indian Wells Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Fabian Marozsan, of Hungary, hits a return to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during their match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Advertisement
5/9
Indian%20Wells%20Tennis%3A%20Jannik%20Sinner%20vs%20Ben%20Shelton
Indian Wells Tennis: Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, gestures to the crowd after his victory over Ben Shelton, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Advertisement
6/9
Indian%20Wells%20Tennis%3A%20Jannik%20Sinner%20vs%20Ben%20Shelton
Indian Wells Tennis: Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Ben Shelton, of the United States, hits a return to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Advertisement
7/9
Indian%20Wells%20Tennis%3A%20Jannik%20Sinner%20vs%20Ben%20Shelton
Indian Wells Tennis: Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, hits a backhand return to Ben Shelton, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

8/9
Indian%20Wells%20Tennis%3A%20Jannik%20Sinner%20vs%20Ben%20Shelton
Indian Wells Tennis: Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Ben Shelton, of the United States, reacts after winning a game against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

9/9
Indian%20Wells%20Tennis%3A%20Jannik%20Sinner%20vs%20Ben%20Shelton
Indian Wells Tennis: Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Ben Shelton, of the United States, hits a return to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement