India Vs Netherlands, Women's FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W Vs NED-W Match

Indian women's journey so far has been very disappointing in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 India leg matches in Odisha. They lost their inaugural match against China 1-2 and in the next match, they went down against the Netherlands 1-3. (More Hockey News)
The Indian team captained by Savita Punia won against the United States Of America (USA) with a score of 3-1. However, they lost their next match against the Australian women's team with a score of 0-3. In their last match against China, they again faced a defeat with a score of 1-2, which was similar to their previous encounter.
Now, the Indian women's team stand in the fifth position in the points table with one win in their five matches. The Netherlands have been unbeaten throughout the tournament and they are the next opponents for the hosts India.
India will be eyeing a victory to go above Argentina in the points table and enter into the top fours. The Netherlands have been a strong side for a long time and beating them would require some great performance from the Indian players on Wednesday.
India vs Netherlands, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Squads:
- Navjot Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Ramya Kurmapu, Preeti, Monika, Bansari Solanki, Kujur Sujata, Sonika, Yogita Verma, Reena Khokhar, Sharmila Devi, Mamita Oram, Annu, Nikki Pradhan, Bicchu Devi, Mumtaz Khan, Nishi Yadav, Jyoti Singh, Khushboo, Savita Punia, Kajal Bara, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Mariana Kujur, Rajani Etimarpu, Puja Sahoo, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Jyothi Edula, Maheshwari Aditi, Udita, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete, Neha, Vaishnavi Phalke.
- Anne Veenendaal, Luna Fokke, Rosa Furning, Freeke Moes, Lisa Post, Ilse Kappelle, Xan de Waard, Yibbi Jansen, Renne Van Laarhoven, Felice Albers, Maria Verschoor, Lidewij Welton, Sanne Koolen, Frederique Matla, Joosje Burg, Pien Snaders, Marijn Veen, Laura Nunnink, Pien Dicke, Josine Koning, Margot Van Geffen, Eva Drummond, Elzemiek Zandee, Marleen Jochems, Fay van der Elst, Maria Steensma.
When will the India vs Netherlands, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be played?
The India vs Netherlands, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match will be played on Wednesday, February 14 at 7:30 pm IST in Rourkela, Odisha.
Where will the India vs Netherlands, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be live streamed?
The India vs Netherlands, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where will the India vs Netherlands match be telecast on TV?
The match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 Khel TV channel in India.