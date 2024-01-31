The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 is heating up. On Friday, defending champions India face Nepal in their final Super Six match at Bloemfontein in South Africa. Having defeated New Zealand by 214 runs on January 30, the five-time champions are unbeaten, while Nepal had a tough evening, suffering a disappointing loss to Bangladesh in their Super Six opener. (Preview | More Cricket News)
India Vs Nepal, ICC U-19 World Cup Match, Super Six - All You Need To Know
India will clinch a place in the semi-finals if they emerge victorious against Nepal in the Super Six stage of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup on Friday, February 2. Here's the live stream, squad and all details
A victory on February 2, 2024, would secure India a spot in the semi-finals without losing a single match in the tournament. The Uday Saharan-led side, who had defeated Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA in Group A, will start as obvious favourites against Nepal.
Advertisement
Nepal, on the other hand, progressed as the third-placed team from Group D. The team's only victory came against Afghanistan by one wicket, giving them an outside chance of reaching a maiden U-19 ICC World Cup semi-final. But as it turns out, all hopes have been dashed following their defeat to Bangladesh by five wickets.
Advertisement
India Vs Nepal Previous Head-To-Head
In their previous two head-to-head meetings, India U-19 thrashed Nepal U-19 by seven and eight wickets, respectively. On February 1, 2016, India restricted Nepal to 169/8 then chased down the target with 179 balls to spare for a seven-wicket win. In that ICC Under-19 World Cup, Group D match in Mirpur, Bangladesh, Rishabh Pant scored 78 runs off just 24 balls. The Indian side led by Ishan Kishan featured the likes of Avesh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Shubham Mavi, etc.
On January 18, 2000, India restricted Nepal to 101/9 during their ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Super League group match then captain Mohammad Kaif hit an unbeaten half-century (57 off 71) to set up an eight-wicket win. The Indian side featured Yuvraj Singh, Reetinder Sodhi, Ajay Ratra, etc.
Advertisement
:
INDIA: Uday Saharan (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari.
Advertisement
NEPAL: Dev Khanal (c), Arjun Kumal, Aakash Tripathi, Dipak Prasad Dumre, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Bishal Bikram KC, Subhash Bhandari, Deepak Bohara, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Rangu Thapa Macar, Bipin Rawal, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Akash Chand
When is India Vs Nepal ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six happening?
The Super Six match between India and Nepal will take place on February 2, Friday at 1:30 PM.
Where to watch India Vs Nepal ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six?
The Super Six match between India and Nepal will be aired live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be available to stream online at the Disney+Hotstar app and website.