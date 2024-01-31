India Vs Nepal Previous Head-To-Head

In their previous two head-to-head meetings, India U-19 thrashed Nepal U-19 by seven and eight wickets, respectively. On February 1, 2016, India restricted Nepal to 169/8 then chased down the target with 179 balls to spare for a seven-wicket win. In that ICC Under-19 World Cup, Group D match in Mirpur, Bangladesh, Rishabh Pant scored 78 runs off just 24 balls. The Indian side led by Ishan Kishan featured the likes of Avesh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Shubham Mavi, etc.

On January 18, 2000, India restricted Nepal to 101/9 during their ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Super League group match then captain Mohammad Kaif hit an unbeaten half-century (57 off 71) to set up an eight-wicket win. The Indian side featured Yuvraj Singh, Reetinder Sodhi, Ajay Ratra, etc.