Indian U-19 cricket team captain Uday Saharan won the toss and opted to bat first in their Super Six fixture of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in Bloemfontein. India come into this contest on the back of a commanding victory over New Zealand with a massive 219-run margin. (IND vs ENG Blog | Cricket News)
India Vs Nepal, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Super Six, Toss And Teams - Check Playing XIs
Uday Saharan has won the toss and opted to bat first against Nepal in their Super Six fixture of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup
India riding on the back of a ton from Musheer Khan posted 291/8 in 50 overs. In reply, the bowlers were sensational with the ball as they bundled out the Kiwis for 81 runs with Saumy Pandey impressing again with 4/19.
Playing XIs:
Nepal Under-19 (Playing XI) - Arjun Kumal, Deepak Bohara, Uttam Magar (WK), Dev Khanal (C), Bishal Bikram KC, Deepak Dumre, Gulshan Jha, Dipesh Kandel, Subash Bhandari, Aakash Chand, Durgesh Gupta.
India Under-19 (Playing XI) - Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (WK), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla