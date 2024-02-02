Sports

India Vs Nepal, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Super Six, Toss And Teams - Check Playing XIs

Uday Saharan has won the toss and opted to bat first against Nepal in their Super Six fixture of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 2, 2024

X/ICC : India U-19 take on Nepal U-19 in this Super Six clash
India U-19 take on Nepal U-19 in this Super Six clash X/ICC

Indian U-19 cricket team captain Uday Saharan won the toss and opted to bat first in their Super Six fixture of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in Bloemfontein. India come into this contest on the back of a commanding victory over New Zealand with a massive 219-run margin. (IND vs ENG Blog | Cricket News)

India riding on the back of a ton from Musheer Khan posted 291/8 in 50 overs. In reply, the bowlers were sensational with the ball as they bundled out the Kiwis for 81 runs with Saumy Pandey impressing again with 4/19.

Advertisement

Playing XIs:

Nepal Under-19 (Playing XI) - Arjun Kumal, Deepak Bohara, Uttam Magar (WK), Dev Khanal (C), Bishal Bikram KC, Deepak Dumre, Gulshan Jha, Dipesh Kandel, Subash Bhandari, Aakash Chand, Durgesh Gupta.

Advertisement

India Under-19 (Playing XI) - Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (WK), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement