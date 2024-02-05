It has a disappointing start to the year for the Indian women's hockey team. First, they missed the bus for Paris Olympics after coming agonizngly close to qualifying. A penalty shootout loss to Germany, followed by a narrow 0-1 defeat to Japan in the third-place match put paid to Savita Punia and Co's hopes. Now, they have lost two back-to-back games in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 in Bhubaneswar. (More Hockey News)
India lost 1-2 to China in their opening game, and then were vanquished 3-1 by the Netherlands. While the home team put up a slightly better show the second time around, it was their inability to convert even one of six penalty corners that cost them the game.
They are now up against Australia for their third game, a side who were blanked 3-0 by China in their first match. Australia will next take on USA on Tuesday, February 6, after which they face India the very next day. Janneke Schopman's team will be eyeing a turnaround of fortunes and be third time lucky, with a win on Wednesday to get their campaign back on track.
Squads
India: Navjot Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Ramya Kurmapu, Preeti, Monika, Bansari Solanki, Kujur Sujata, Sonika, Yogita Verma, Reena Khokhar, Sharmila Devi, Mamita Oram, Annu, Nikki Pradhan, Bicchu Devi, Mumtaz Khan, Nishi Yadav, Jyoti Singh, Khushboo, Savita Punia, Kajal Bara, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Mariana Kujur, Rajani Etimarpu, Puja Sahoo, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Jyothi Edula, Maheshwari Aditi, Udita, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete, Neha, Vaishnavi Phalke.
Netherlands: Anne Veenendaal, Luna Fokke, Rosa Furning, Freeke Moes, Lisa Post, Ilse Kappelle, Xan de Waard, Yibbi Jansen, Renne Van Laarhoven, Felice Albers, Maria Verschoor, Lidewij Welton, Sanne Koolen, Frederique Matla, Joosje Burg, Pien Snaders, Marijn Veen, Laura Nunnink, Pien Dicke, Josine Koning, Margot Van Geffen, Eva Drummond, Elzemiek Zandee, Marleen Jochems, Fay van der Elst, Maria Steensma.
When will the India vs Australia, Women’s FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be played?
The India vs Australia, Women’s FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match will be played on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7:30pm IST at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Where will the India vs Australia, Women’s FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be live streamed?
The match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
On which TV channel will the game be broadcast?
The game will be telecast live on the Sports18 Khel TV channel in India.