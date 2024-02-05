It has a disappointing start to the year for the Indian women's hockey team. First, they missed the bus for Paris Olympics after coming agonizngly close to qualifying. A penalty shootout loss to Germany, followed by a narrow 0-1 defeat to Japan in the third-place match put paid to Savita Punia and Co's hopes. Now, they have lost two back-to-back games in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 in Bhubaneswar. (More Hockey News)

India lost 1-2 to China in their opening game, and then were vanquished 3-1 by the Netherlands. While the home team put up a slightly better show the second time around, it was their inability to convert even one of six penalty corners that cost them the game.