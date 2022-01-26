Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Clears Fitness Test Ahead Of West Indies ODIs, T20Is

KL Rahul captained Indian team in recently-concluded three-match ODI series against South Africa in Rohit Sharma’s absence. India suffered a whitewash in the series.

Rohit Sharma will be leading India in the white-ball series against West Indies. - File photo

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 6:13 pm

India’s white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma has cleared the fitness test ahead of upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies. Rohit, who has recently been named India’s full-time white-ball captain, was out of the team due to injury. (More Cricket News)

Rohit had suffered with a hamstring injury due to which he missed India’s tour to South Africa that included three Tests as many ODIs. He underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru before getting match-fit and be available for selection for games against West Indies.

It is worth noting that KL Rahul was captain of the Indian team in three-match ODI series against South Africa in Rohit’s absence. Rahul had a forgettable outing against the Proteas as his side suffered a whitewash in the series.

India are slated to play six white-ball games against West Indies that include three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting February 6. While the ODIs will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, the T20Is will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, starting February 16.

After hosting Windies, India will play Sri Lanka in two Tests and three T20Is at home.

