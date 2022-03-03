Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Decision Review System To Be Available At All Matches  

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 begins on March 4 with New Zealand playing West Indies in Mount Maunganui.

Action during England versus Pakistan game in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 warm-up tie. ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 4:14 pm

The Decision Review System (DRS) will be available at all matches of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 which begins on Friday in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. 

The ICC on Thursday said that the March 4 to April 3 showpiece will be the most widely distributed women’s cricket event of all time with unprecedented coverage.

This is the second time DRS is being used in the women’s World Cup. The system was used in the 2017 edition in England. “The Decision Review System (DRS) will be available at all matches,” the world body said in a release.

“All matches of the prestigious tournament will be covered live by broadcast partners around the world, who will access a fully produced world feed programme from ICC TV using a minimum of 24 cameras at each of the six venues.”

Hosts New Zealand face West Indies in the tournament opener in Mount Maunganui on Friday. “Women's cricket has made rapid progress in the past few years, and I have been following it very keenly,” former England men’s team captain and one of the commentators, Nasser Hussain said.

“The world’s best have converged in New Zealand and I'm sure there are lots of thrills in store in the coming weeks.” India will begin their campaign against Pakistan on Sunday.   

