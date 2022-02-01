Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: Pakistan Go Past Bangladesh To Enter 5th Place Play-Off

UAE defeated Ireland to win the Plate final. Hosts West Indies rode on tons from Teddy Bishop and Kevin Wickham to finish 11th in ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022. 

Pakistan players celebrate a fall of Bangladesh wicket in ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2022. - ICC

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 1:41 pm

Haseebullah Khan struck a half-century as Pakistan sealed their place in the fifth-place play-off with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh despite a fine hundred from Ariful Islam in the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022 in Coolidge, Antigua. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh's innings was dominated by Islam, who arrived at the crease in the 12th over with his side on 23 for three and set about guiding them to a competitive total. 

Islam had fallen for single-figure scores in his two previous innings in this tournament but quickly found his groove here and brought up his half-century with a glorious six over long-on.

The 17-year-old continued to lose partners – Mehran Mumtaz proving particularly potent with three for 16 from his 10 overs – but kept his composure and accelerated at the death, striking three sixes in one Awais Ali over to move into the nineties.

His century, from 118 balls, arrived midway through the 49th over but Islam fell to the next delivery – the ninth wicket to fall in an innings which was ended on 175 with four balls remaining. Muhammad Shehzad and Haseebullah started confidently in reply, adding 76 in 19 overs before the former fell for 36.

Khan struck four fours and four sixes before picking out the deep square leg fielder on 78, by which time his side needed just 36 more for victory. Irfan Khan (24) was unfortunate to be run out backing up and Qasim Akram fell for a single but Abdul Faseeh's unbeaten 22 saw Pakistan home with 21 balls to spare.

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the fifth-place play-off on Thursday, with Bangladesh to play South Africa for the right to finish seventh.

UAE Clinch Plate Final

The United Arab Emirates concluded their best-ever ICC U-19 World Cup campaign with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Ireland in the Plate final. Chasing Ireland’s 122, UAE rode on knocks from Kai Smith and Punya Mehra to romp home in 26 overs. 
UAE's victory secured a ninth-place finish, beating their previous best of 12th.

11th Place For West Indies 

Teddy Bishop and Kevin Wickham each struck centuries as West Indies powered to an impressive eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the 11th-place play-off. The host nation have had a mixed tournament but came out determined to finish on a high, with Johann Layne quickly reducing Zimbabwe to 25 for two.

Steven Saul and Brian Bennett steadied the ship and when Saul fell for 34, Bennett joined forces with twin brother David to put together an excellent fourth-wicket stand. Both passed half-centuries and the partnership reached 102 when Brian was caught behind for 62, leaving his brother to continue the charge alongside Connor Mitchell.

Bennett finished unbeaten on 77 and Mitchell plundered a 26-ball 42 not out as Zimbabwe finished on what appeared to be a challenging 256 for four. But following the early departure of captain Matthew Nandu, Bishop and Wickham made a potentially tricky chase look simple.

The pair rotated the strike effectively and found boundaries when they needed them, with Wickham striking 17 fours to beat his partner to three figures. He soon fell for 104 while Bishop ensured he was there at the end, finishing unbeaten on 112 from 121 balls with 11 fours and a six.

