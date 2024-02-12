ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024: Look At The Journey Of 15 Young Indian Players

Uday Saharan

Throughout the tournament, the India U-19 captain batted with maturity belying his age. He was the fulcrum of the line-up and pulled India out of pressure situations, especially in the semifinal while providing the launch-pad for big totals on other occasions.

It was hardly a surprise that Saharan ended the tournament as the leading scorer with 397 runs and has a bright future ahead of him. While growing up, Saharan moved to Punjab from Ganganagar in Rajasthan to pursue his cricket career.