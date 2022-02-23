Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
ICC Men’s T20 Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer Make Huge Gains After Great Show Vs West Indies

While Suryakumar Yadav gained 35 places, Venkatesh Iyer gained 203 spots in the batter’s charts. The duo played a key role in India’s 3-0 whitewash of West Indies in T20 series.

Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer's recent forms have given India team stability in middle-order. AP

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 5:46 pm

The Indian middle-order duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer on Wednesday made huge gains, climbing to 21st and 115th spot respectively, in the latest ICC men’s T20I rankings for batters on the back of their impressive showing against the West Indies.

Both the batters enjoyed a sensational series against West Indies, which India had swept 3-0. Suryakumar was India's highest run-getter in the series while Iyer was second.  The performances helped Suryakumar climb 35 places to 21st while Iyer made a massive jump of 203 spots to 115th.

KL Rahul dropped two places to be sixth while senior batter Virat Kohli remained static on 10th in the batters' list. No Indian featured in the top 10 of the bowlers and all-rounders' list. West Indies’ lone warrior with the bat, Nicholas Pooran, moved five places to No.13.

The recently-concluded T20I series between Australia and Sri Lanka also caused some movement in the rankings. Australia's Ashton Agar broke into the top 10 rankings for bowlers, and currently sits at number nine.

Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana's rise in T20I cricket was reflected in his rankings as well -- he attained a career-high rating of 592 after climbing 12 places to No. 17. In the Test rankings, India's new skipper Rohit Sharma held on to his sixth spot while Kohli was one place behind on seventh.

Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah were the two Indians in the top 10 of the bowlers' list in second and 10th place respectively. Ashwin also held on to his second spot in all-rounders' chart alongside compatriot Ravindra Jadeja who is third.

Following the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa, Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee moved up a place each to occupy the No.3 and No.5 spot respectively, with the former attaining a career-high rating of 825.

Neil Wagner's exploits with the bat and ball saw him scale four spots to No.13 in the all-rounders' rankings.

