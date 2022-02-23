India Vs Sri Lanka 2022, T20s; Live Streaming: Where To Watch Live - Full Schedule And Series Preview

After a 3-0 whitewash of the West Indies last week in the shortest format of the game in Kolkata, India will look to do an encore against the visiting Sri Lankans when the Asian rivals meet in the three-match T20 series starting in Lucknow on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

India captain Rohit Sharma has earlier admitted that they are in an experiment mode before the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year and the Sri Lanka series provides the perfect platform for the as many players in the lead up to the mega event in October-November.

The absence of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, as well as KL Rahul against Sri Lanka, will definitely translate into more opportunities for the likes of Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson.

With Kohli not there, Shreyas Iyer will get more overs to settle down, score runs and stake a claim for one of the middle-order slots. The duo of Gaikwad and Shreyas failed in the third T20I against the West Indies and they would hope that they impress against Sri Lanka.

One of the positives among many for India has been Venkatesh Iyer’s ability to finish off matches. If he is able to continue in the same vein against the Islanders, while managing to improve his bowling, the team management will surely book him a flight into the showpiece Down Under.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi also impressed in his maiden T20I series and he will look to march ahead with the same momentum. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has come back and, along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Siraj, will comprise a formidable pace bowling unit.

Bhuvneshwar will take confidence from his fine showing against the West Indies, especially in the death overs. As far as Sri Lanka are concerned, the side suffered a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Australia and was let down by batting time and again.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka would hope that their batting gets its act together against India. The bowling will need to recover fast as star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the series after failing to recover from his COVID-19 infection.

Head-To-Head

Both teams have met 22 times with India enjoying a 14-7 record against the Islanders. Only one game ended in no result.

Which channels will live telecast India vs Sri Lanka T20 series?

The India vs Sri Lanka T20 series will be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada. The matches start at 7 PM IST.

Where to catch live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka T20 series?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream all the three T20s between India and Sri Lanka. The matches start at 7 PM IST.

India’s T20 Fixtures Vs Sri Lanka

1st T20 – Lucknow On February 24

2nd T20 – Dharamshala On February 26

3rd T20 – Dharamshala On February 27

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (Vice-Captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel.