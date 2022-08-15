Ian Chappell, Former Australian Captain, Drops Commentary Mic After A Career Spanning 45 Years

Celebrated Australian commentator Ian Chappell has decided to put down his mic after a career spanning 45 years. The 78-year-old former Australian captain retired from international cricket in 1980 after scoring more than 6000 runs before taking up the mic. (More Cricket News)

Known for his insightful views on the game, Chappell told Sydney Morning Herald that he had been thinking about the decision for a while. “I remember the day when I knew I'd had enough of playing cricket,” he said.

“I looked at the clock and it was five past 11 on a day of play and I thought, 'S**t, if you're clock-watching at that time, I have to go'. Early in life I worked out that being yourself is the easiest thing,” added the first of four Chappell brothers.

“So when it comes to commentary, I've been thinking about it. I had a minor stroke a few years back and I got off lucky. But it just makes everything harder. And I just thought with all the travel and, you know, walking upstairs and things like that, it's all just going to get harder.

“Then I read what Rabbits (legendary rugby league commentator Ray Warren) said with retirement and it really struck home when I read the bit where he said, 'you're always one sentence closer to making a mistake',” he said.

Chappell entered commentary and became one of the famous voices for Channel Nine’s broadcasts of Australian cricket alongside Richie Benaud, Bill Lawry and Tony Greig. Asked how he would like to be remembered as a commentator; Chappell left it to his listeners to decide.

“It's up to other people to decide what they think of me and some will think I've been all right. Some will think I've been a pr**k. That doesn't bother me one bit,” he answered. Recently, Chappell questioned about the cricketers’ availability in Test cricket amid the high expansion of T20 leagues globally.