Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Ian Chappell, Former Australian Captain, Drops Commentary Mic After A Career Spanning 45 Years

Ian Chappell has retired from international cricket in 1980 after scoring more than 6000 runs in close to 100 matches for Australia.  

Ian Chappell is a former Australian cricket team captain.
Ian Chappell is a former Australian cricket team captain. ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 3:36 pm

Celebrated Australian commentator Ian Chappell has decided to put down his mic after a career spanning 45 years. The 78-year-old former Australian captain retired from international cricket in 1980 after scoring more than 6000 runs before taking up the mic. (More Cricket News)

Known for his insightful views on the game, Chappell told Sydney Morning Herald that he had been thinking about the decision for a while. “I remember the day when I knew I'd had enough of playing cricket,” he said.

“I looked at the clock and it was five past 11 on a day of play and I thought, 'S**t, if you're clock-watching at that time, I have to go'. Early in life I worked out that being yourself is the easiest thing,” added the first of four Chappell brothers.

“So when it comes to commentary, I've been thinking about it. I had a minor stroke a few years back and I got off lucky. But it just makes everything harder. And I just thought with all the travel and, you know, walking upstairs and things like that, it's all just going to get harder.

Related stories

Ian Chappell Questions Availability Of Cricketers In Tests Amid Rising Expansion Of T20 Leagues

Ian Chappell's Hard Talk: Virat Kohli A Successful Captain, Joe Root Epitome Of Poor Leadership

T20 Casting A Dark Shadow Over Test Cricket: Ian Chappell

“Then I read what Rabbits (legendary rugby league commentator Ray Warren) said with retirement and it really struck home when I read the bit where he said, 'you're always one sentence closer to making a mistake',” he said.

Chappell entered commentary and became one of the famous voices for Channel Nine’s broadcasts of Australian cricket alongside Richie Benaud, Bill Lawry and Tony Greig. Asked how he would like to be remembered as a commentator; Chappell left it to his listeners to decide.

“It's up to other people to decide what they think of me and some will think I've been all right. Some will think I've been a pr**k. That doesn't bother me one bit,” he answered. Recently, Chappell questioned about the cricketers’ availability in Test cricket amid the high expansion of T20 leagues globally.

Tags

Sports Cricket Ian Chappell Australia National Cricket Team Channel Nine Richie Benaud Bill Lawry Tony Greig
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read