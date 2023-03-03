Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Ian Chappell Credits Win To Australia's Bowlers For Bowling Out India Cheaply In The First Innings

Home Sports

Ian Chappell Credits Win To Australia's Bowlers For Bowling Out India Cheaply In The First Innings

The Indian batters lacked application and were dismissed for 109 and 163 in two innings of the match, which Australia won by an emphatic nine wickets to seal their place in the World Test Championship final.

Kuhnemann (C) was influential for AUS in bowling out IND cheaply in the 1st innings.
Kuhnemann (C) was influential for AUS in bowling out IND cheaply in the 1st innings. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 3:04 pm

Former captain Ian Chappell believes getting India out cheaply in the first morning of the third Test here, on a pitch that offered vicious turn and uneven bounce, was key to Australia's turnaround in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (More Cricket News)

The Indian batters lacked application and were dismissed for 109 and 163 in two innings of the match, which Australia won by an emphatic nine wickets to seal their place in the World Test Championship final.

Australia's victory came after they lost the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi inside three days.

Related stories

Rohit Sharma Calls The 3rd Test Match 'One Odd Game' In India's 9-Wicket Loss To Australia

India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 3: Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann Star As Australia Beat India By 9 Wickets - In Pics

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: Australia Qualify For WTC Final As They Beat India By 9 Wickets, Trail Series 1-2

"The key was to bowling India out cheaply in the first innings. Once they (Australia) did that they gave themselves a chance to get a decent lead. It wasn't a huge lead but a decent and useful one," the legendary Chappell was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"And then, in the second innings only having to chase a low score after Australia lost an early wicket and then Head, in particular, decided to attack, that's when Australia ran away with the game. 

"So for me the key was getting India cheaply in the first innings and that took a lot of courage to turn things around from what had happened in the first two Tests," he added.

Chappell said the visitors knew what they needed to do to turn things around on the tour, but lacked in implementation in the first two matches.

"Australia talked about what they had to do, talking about is easy part, doing it is difficult and Australia did it in this Test match," he said.

Terming Travis Head's non-selection in the first two Test as "ridiculous", the 79-year-old said finally good sense prevailed in the Australian tour selection committee.

"That was ridiculous non-selection, stupidity that was but at least the Australians have seen the error of their ways," he concluded. The fourth and final Test of the series will be played in Ahmedabad from March 9.

Tags

Sports Ian Chappell Australia National Cricket Team India National Cricket Team Cricket Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship Nathan Lyon Matthew Kuhnemann Steve Smith
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read