India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs KOR-W Match

India will aim to make it two victories in two games when they take on South Korea on Day 2 of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar on Tuesday (November 12, 2024). Watch the IND-W vs KOR-W match live on TV and online. (More Hockey News)
The Indian women’s hockey team kicked off its title defence in style with a 4-0 drubbing of Malaysia. Sangita Kumari (8’, 55’), Preeti Dubey (43’) and Udita (44’) found the back of the net in a game that saw India create numerous opportunities and put on a solid defensive performance to walk away with three points.
South Korea, on the other hand, played out a closely-contested 2-2 draw with Japan in their opener. Japanese skipper Saki Tanaka opened the scoring in the fifth minute, and Mihyang Park equalized for the Koreans in the 12th via a penalty corner. Natsumi Oshima again gave Japan the lead in the third quarter via a PC, before Yujin Lee equalized in the 57th to break Japanese hearts and snatch a gritty draw.
The six-team competition also involves Paris Olympics silver medallists China and Thailand. It is being played in a round-robin format in the pool stage between November 11 and 17, with all teams playing the other five once.
India Vs South Korea, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
When and where will the India vs South Korea, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?
The India vs South Korea, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 4:45pm IST at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.
Where will the India vs South Korea, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be telecast and live streamed?
The India vs South Korea, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.