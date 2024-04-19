Hockey

Hockey India Laying A Solid Foundation To Groom World-Class Talent: Bharat Chetri

Former India goalkeepers and drag-flickers, including Bharat Chetri, have been selected to lead a three-day training session at national academies across the country

Bharat Chetri lauded the new initiative of Hockey India to introduce National Women's Hockey League. Photo: Hockey India
Former India goalkeeper Bharat Chetri on Friday praised Hockey India (HI) for laying emphasis on nurturing drag-flickers and goalkeepers at the grassroots level. (More Hockey News)

In that regard, former India goalkeepers and drag-flickers, including Chetri, have been selected to lead a three-day training sessions at national academies across the country.

The trainers include Adrian D'Souza, Yogita Bali, Helen Mary, Dipika Murty, Akash Chikte and PT Rao. Among the drag-flickers are Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurjinder Singh, VR Raghunath and Jaspreet Kaur.

"Investing in grassroots development is paramount for the future of Indian hockey. By focusing on specialized training for goalkeepers and drag-flickers, Hockey India is laying a solid foundation for the emergence of world-class talent in these critical roles," Chetri was quoted as saying by HI.

"I am honoured to be a part of this initiative and am confident that it will yield remarkable results for the sport."

'National Women's Hockey League signifies a pivotal moment'

Among another important initiative by HI is the introduction of the National Women's Hockey League.

Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Mizoram, Manipur and Odisha will participate in the maiden edition of the competition for the 2024-25 season.

The event has been split into two phases, with the first phase taking place in Ranchi between April 30 to May 9.

Applauding the same, Chetri noted, "The National Women's Hockey League signifies a pivotal moment for the sport in India. By providing such a big competitive platform at the domestic level for women athletes, Hockey India is empowering the next generation of hockey stars and fostering a culture of excellence.

"I am thrilled to witness this historic moment and am confident that the league will inspire countless young girls to pursue their dreams in hockey."

