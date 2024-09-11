Hockey

Asian Champions Trophy: South Korea Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive With 3-2 China Win

Korea edged out hosts China 3-2 to register their first win of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Wednesday, September 11

Asian-Champions-Trophy-Photo
South Korea in Asian Champions Trophy action Photo: PC: Hockey India
info_icon

Korea edged out hosts China 3-2 to register their first win of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Wednesday, September 11.

Korea's Hyeonhong Kim, JungHoo Kim, and Jihun Yang all put their name on the score sheet to help their side register a good win.

China got off to a positive start as they kept the ball under control, and made it difficult for the Koreans to break through.

However, they gave away quite a few penalty corners as Korea quickey capitalised. 

The third quarter ended in a stalemate as both the teams kept penetrating each others’ circle.

The penalty corner conversion saw a sad reading as this time around, China failed to convert.

The final quarter saw Korea score two goals as China made a few errors under pressure eventually costing them the game.

China, thanks to Ziyang Huang, pulled one back in the 60th minute to narrow the lead down to 2-3, but fell short in the end.

Korea are now placed second ahead of Pakistan due to goal difference in the points table, while China are placed fourth. 

