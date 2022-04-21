Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
Harry Maguire, Manchester United Captain, Gets Bomb Threat

There has been increasingly volatile language aimed at Harry Maguire over Manchester United’s performances in recent weeks.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire, right, in action against Liverpool during their English Premier League match at Anfield. AP Photo

Updated: 21 Apr 2022 9:35 pm

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has received a bomb threat, leading to police searching his house in northern England. (More Football News)

Maguire lives at the property with his fiancé Fern Hawkins and their two children.

“Cheshire Police were called to reports of a bomb threat,” police said in a statement. “No evacuations took place, but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog has attended the address this afternoon, Thursday 21 April, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area.”

There has been increasingly volatile language aimed at Maguire over United’s performances in recent weeks, with the team losing 4-0 at Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.

“The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority,” the England defender’s management team said in a statement. “He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time.”

United plays at Arsenal on Saturday.

