GT Vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals’ Road To Playoffs – Statistical Highlights

Gujarat Titans will go as favourites when they take the field against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. The Hardik Pandya-led side finished the season at the top of the table after the league stage.

Rajasthan Royals did their chances no harm of winning the title for the second time after finishing in the top 2 of the table. While Gujarat Titans finished with 20 points from 14 games, RR had to be content with 18 points from the same number of matches.

Gujarat Titans have met Rajasthan Royals only once in IPL 2022 with the former winning by 37 runs, thanks to a brilliant 52-ball 87 from Hardik Pandya. Jos Buttler with 629 runs at a strike rate of 146.96 in 14 matches is the highest run-getter in this IPL.

The Englishman, who has slammed three centuries and three fifties this season, is yet to score a half-century in five innings and the Royals would desperately need him to be back among runs.

Rajasthan Royals have the Purple Cap holder too in their armoury with Yuzvendra Chahal leading the chart with 26 wickets with a best of 5/40 that included a hattrick against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Let’s take a look at the Road to Qualifier 1 for both teams.

GUJARAT TITANS: (Played 14, Won:10, Lost: 4)

** Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets at Wankhede

** Beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs at Pune

** Beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets at Brabourne

** Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets at DY Patil

** Beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs at DY Patil

** Beat Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets at Pune

** Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 runs at DY Patil

** Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets at Wankhede

** Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets at Brabourne

** Lost to Punjab Kings by 8 wickets at DY Patil

** Lost to Mumbai Indians by 5 runs at Brabourne

** Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs at Pune

** Beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets ay Wankhede

** Lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets at Wankhede

RAJASTHAN ROYALS: (Played: 14, Won: 9. Lost: 5)

** Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs at Pune

** Beat Mumbai Indians by 23 runs at DY Patil

** Lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets at Wankhede

** Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs at Wankhede

** Lost to Gujarat Titans by 37 runs at DY Patil

** Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs at Brabourne

** Beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs at Wankhede

** Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs at Pune

** Lost to Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets at DY Patil

** Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets at Wankhede

** Beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets at Wankhede

** Lost to Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets at DY Patil

** Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs at Brabourne

** Beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets at Brabourne