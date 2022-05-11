Wednesday, May 11, 2022
GT Vs LSG, IPL 2022: KL Rahul Says Loss Vs Gujarat Titans A Timely Wake-Up Call

Despite the loss on Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants still have a good chance to finish in the top-two spots as they have two games in hand.

Updated: 11 May 2022 1:35 am

Lucknow Super Giants suffered a 62-run loss against Gujarat Titans at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Tuesday night. Chasing 145 on a sluggish surface, the KL Rahul-led side got bundled out for a paltry 82 as seven of its batsmen were dismissed on single digit scores.

Skipper Rahul feels the loss to LSG has came at a right time. While Gujarat confirmed their playoff entry with the win on Tuesday, LSG are also only one win away from sealing a berth in the final-four. They are currently placed second in the table with 16 points - two less than GT - after playing 12 games.

Talking about the match, LSG bowlers did a good job to restrict GT at 144/4 in 20 overs, but their batsmen faltered in the chase which saw them losing the game by a big margin.

"We knew it was a tricky and challenging pitch. But we bowled really well I think. Restricting a team under 150 is really commendable on any pitch and the bowlers did their job. We should have batted a lot better. Some poor shot selections and a run-out didn't help,” said KL Rahul after the loss to GT.

“Some good learning from this for us hopefully. A loss for this is not what a team wants but sometimes you need a little reminder to keep turning up every game and keep doing our best. 

“Obviously we're not going to sit back and overanalyze a game like this. What we want is energy and intensity in the field and that was quite good while we were fielding. Batting, you get one chance and you can make a mistake. So you don't want to overanalyze a game like this. You want to learn from it and see how we can do better if we're put in a situation like this again."

Despite the loss, LSG still have a good chance to finish in the top-two spots as they have two games in hand. KL Rahul and company would hope for a better performance in those matches, especially with the bat.

