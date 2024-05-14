Sports

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Take Lap Of Honour In Ahmedbad After Rain Ends Playoff Hopes

Gujarat Titans' players embarked on a lap of honour after their team crashed out of the top four race as rain washed out their game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. The incessant rains forced the ground and the pitch to be covered and players could only watch from their dressing rooms. Sharing of points means that Titans can no longer reach to 14 and thus are no longer playoff contenders. At the same time, the one point helped KKR to ensure a top 2 finish and now they will get two chances to get into the final.