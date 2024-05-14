Sports

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Take Lap Of Honour In Ahmedbad After Rain Ends Playoff Hopes

Gujarat Titans' players embarked on a lap of honour after their team crashed out of the top four race as rain washed out their game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. The incessant rains forced the ground and the pitch to be covered and players could only watch from their dressing rooms. Sharing of points means that Titans can no longer reach to 14 and thus are no longer playoff contenders. At the same time, the one point helped KKR to ensure a top 2 finish and now they will get two chances to get into the final.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill with teammates acknowledges fans after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to bad weather, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IPL2024: GT vs KKR
IPL2024: GT vs KKR Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Gujarat Titans players acknowledge fans after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to bad weather, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2024
IPL 2024 Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill with teammates acknowledges fans after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to bad weather, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT vs KKR IPL 2024,
GT vs KKR IPL 2024, Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Fans wait for the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match was delayed due to rain.

Indian Premier League 2024
Indian Premier League 2024 Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Groundsmen place covers on the field before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match was delayed due to rain.

KKR vs GT IPL 2024
KKR vs GT IPL 2024 Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Groundsmen and match officials on the field after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders was delayed due to rain, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Groundsmen wait on the field after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders was delayed due to rain, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

