Ulama, The Ancient Mesoamerican Hip-Ball Game, Quietly Making A Comeback
Ulama is making a comeback in Mexico. Once played by the Aztecs, Maya, and Incas, this ballgame carries cultural significance. As with most indigenous traditions and cultures in Mesoamerica, the arrival of the Spanish conquistadors pushed it to the brink of extinction. But it refused to die. While modern football emerged as the most-loved, most-followed sport, this traditional game has been quietly fighting its way back into the lives of Mexicans. The players, often wearing special belts and loincloths, pass a rubber ball with their hips and points [read: goals] are scored when an opponent fails to return it or knocks it out of bounds. Here are a few glimpses from an ulama championship in Mexico City.
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