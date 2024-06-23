Players of both teams react on the pitch after a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Georgian players react at the sideline at the end of a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Czech Republic's Ladislav Krejci, right, and Georgia's Georges Mikautadze jump for the ball during during a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Georgia's Saba Lobjanidze reacts after a missed chance to score during a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Georgia players celebrate after Georges Mikautadze scored the opening goal from the penalty spot during a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Czech Republic's Patrik Schick, left, celebrates with Czech Republic's Lukas Provod after scoring his side first goal during a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Georgia's Luka Lochoshvili, left, and Czech Republic's Antonin Barak head for the ball during a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Czech Republic's Ladislav Krejci tries to stop the ball going out of the playing field during a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Georgia's Georges Mikautadze, center top, and Czech Republic's Antonin Barak, on the ground, challenge for the ball during a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Referee Daniel Siebert shows a yellow card to Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek, left, during a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.