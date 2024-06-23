Sports

Georgia 1-1 Czechia, Euro 2024: Czech Republic Dominate In Thrilling Draw

A game that ended 1-1 in the end, but could have gone to 2-1 to the either side. A penalty gave Georgia the lead but the Czechs equalised after the half-time and no one could do any further damage to the scoreline. Czechia dominated the proceedings but ultimately they had to settle for a draw which the goalscorer Patrik Schick believes will be "not enough" for their progression to the Round of 16. This was the first point for both the teams in Group E and even a win in their last games might not guarantee a Round of 16 place.

Euro 2024 Soccer Georgia Czech Republic Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Players of both teams react on the pitch after a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

1/9
Euro 2024 Soccer Czech Republic Georgia
Euro 2024 Soccer Czech Republic Georgia Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Georgian players react at the sideline at the end of a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

2/9
Euro 2024 Soccer Georgia vs Czech Republic
Euro 2024 Soccer Georgia vs Czech Republic Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Czech Republic's Ladislav Krejci, right, and Georgia's Georges Mikautadze jump for the ball during during a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

3/9
Euro 2024 Soccer Czech Republic vs Georgia
Euro 2024 Soccer Czech Republic vs Georgia Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Georgia's Saba Lobjanidze reacts after a missed chance to score during a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

4/9
Georgia vs Czech Republic
Georgia vs Czech Republic Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Georgia players celebrate after Georges Mikautadze scored the opening goal from the penalty spot during a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

5/9
Czech Republic vs Georgia
Czech Republic vs Georgia Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Czech Republic's Patrik Schick, left, celebrates with Czech Republic's Lukas Provod after scoring his side first goal during a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

6/9
Euro 2024 Soccer Tournament
Euro 2024 Soccer Tournament Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Georgia's Luka Lochoshvili, left, and Czech Republic's Antonin Barak head for the ball during a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

7/9
Euro 2024 Soccer Championship
Euro 2024 Soccer Championship Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Czech Republic's Ladislav Krejci tries to stop the ball going out of the playing field during a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

8/9
Soccer
Soccer Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Georgia's Georges Mikautadze, center top, and Czech Republic's Antonin Barak, on the ground, challenge for the ball during a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

9/9
Football
Football Photo: AP/Sunday Alamba

Referee Daniel Siebert shows a yellow card to Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek, left, during a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

