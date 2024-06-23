Sports

Georgia 1-1 Czechia, Euro 2024: Czech Republic Dominate In Thrilling Draw

A game that ended 1-1 in the end, but could have gone to 2-1 to the either side. A penalty gave Georgia the lead but the Czechs equalised after the half-time and no one could do any further damage to the scoreline. Czechia dominated the proceedings but ultimately they had to settle for a draw which the goalscorer Patrik Schick believes will be "not enough" for their progression to the Round of 16. This was the first point for both the teams in Group E and even a win in their last games might not guarantee a Round of 16 place.