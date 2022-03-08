'From Poker To Porn, Warney You Were An Ace': Ravi Shastri Condoles Shane Warne's Death - VIDEO

Paying an emotional tribute to Shane Warne, former India head coach Ravi Shastri said that he could talk about anything with the legendary Australian cricketer. (More Cricket News)

Warne, regarded as the greatest spinner of all time, died due to natural causes in Thailand on Friday. He was 52.

Recalling their first and last meetings, Shastri narrated how they planned to sit together for a chat.

"The first time I saw you was at the SCG. You were all round, nothing one called of an Australian athlete. But believe you me, after five days, I knew very clearly what you were all about and where you were gonna go. Certainly, in my wildest dreams, I did think that you would go as far as you did...

"Born 1969 and gone 2022. In that span of time, you were the largest larger-than-life character that I played the sport with," Shastri is heard saying in the video he shared.

In an international career spanning 15 years, the leg-spinner had taken 708 and 293 wickets in 145 Tests and 194 ODIs respectively.

Warne, however, had a forgettable Test debut in 1992 at Syndey Cricket Ground against India, leaking 150 runs in 45 overs for his maiden wicket, that of Shastri, who hit 206 in the drawn match. In that match, Warne's great rival-friend Sachin Tendulkar also hit an unbeaten 148.

Besides establishing himself as a cricket legend, Warne lived his life like a king. In the process, he earned many friends and left endearing images of a colourful life, including soap opera called 'Shane Warne: The Musical.

"You were a friend. With you, I could talk about anything. I enjoyed maximum conversations with you behind the box. But once we finished our commentary stints, the banter at the back was amazing. Nothing to do with cricket and, your knowledge, my friend. The topics went from poker to porn. You always had the ace of spirits in your pocket. You were damn right 80-90% of times," added a seemingly uninhibited Shastri.

Shastri, 59, revealed that the last time he met Warne was in Nottingham, England, at a bar.

"The last time I saw you was at Nottingham. You poked your head in a bar when we were out of quarantine and were allowed to sit in a bar and have a drink. I shouted, 'Aaye Warnie, come here my friend,' and you saw me and came right up.

"I held you like that and said, 'How are you mate? We need to have a chat,' and you said, 'Anytime, Ravi.' That was the last time I saw you, and it hurts," Shastri added.