Monday, May 30, 2022
French Open 2022: Holger Rune Stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas To Enter Maiden Grand Slam Quarter-final

Holger Rune will play against number 8 seed Casper Ruud of Norway for a semifinal berth at French Open 2022.

Holger Rune celebrates winning his fourth round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at French Open 2022 on May 30. AP

Updated: 30 May 2022 9:52 pm

Danish teenager Holger Rune has eliminated 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach his first major quarterfinal in his Roland Garros debut. (More Tennis News)

The 40th-ranked Rune beat fourth-seeded Tsitsipas 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday.

Tsitsipas is the first member of the top eight seeds to leave the men’s bracket.

Rune never had won a Grand Slam match until last week, going 0-2 in previous appearances at the sport’s top four events.

But the hard-hitting 19-year-old now joins sixth-seeded Carlos Alcaraz to make this the first Slam tournament with two teenagers in the men’s quarterfinals since Hendrik Dreekmann and Andrei Medvedev at the 1994 French Open.

Rune had a bit of trouble closing things out against Tsitsipas after going up 5-2 in the fourth set. Rune dropped nine points in a row and his lead narrowed to 5-4. Then he needed to save three break points before serving out the biggest victory of his career.

Rune will play No. 8 seed Casper Ruud of Norway for a semifinal berth.

Casper Ruud Enters Maiden Grand Slam Quarter-final

Casper Ruud has reached the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career by beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at Roland Garros.

The eighth-seeded Ruud is the first man from Norway to get to the round of eight at the French Open.

The 12th-seeded Hurkacz was a semifinalist at Wimbledon last year. He had lost in the first round of the French Open in three consecutive appearances.

