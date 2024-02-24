Former Karnataka Cricketer K Hoysala Dies Of Heart Attack On Field

Former Karnataka junior cricketer K Hoysala passed away on Friday after suffering cardiac arrest following a match against Tamil Nadu in the South Zone IA & AD tournament at the RSI grounds. He was 34. (More Cricket News)
As reported by the PTI, the incident took place after Karnataka's game against Tamil Nadu in the Aegis South Zone tournament. As Karnataka were celebrating their victory, Hoysala fell unconscious on the field due to severe chest pain.
He was administered CPR on the spot and was then rushed to the nearby Bowring Hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. This all transpired on Thursday, February 22 and the details of this tragedy came in to ligh on the evening of February 23.
Hoysala was a middle-order batter and bowler and represented the Karnataka cricket team in the U-25 category. He has also played the Karnataka Premier League.
According to Dr. Manoj Kumar, the Dean of Bowring Hospital and Atal Bihari Medical College, said that the cricketer was already dead upon arrival and are awaiting the report after the postmortem.
"Hoysala was brought in dead, mostly due to a heart attack. We have completed the postmortem and are awaiting the report," said Dr. Kumar.
(With PTI inputs)