Women's Super League: Arsenal Sign World Cup Winner Mariona Caldentey From Barcelona

Arsenal have signed Barcelona's World Cup-winning forward Mariona Caldentey on a free transfer, following the departure of Vivianne Miedema. (More Football News)
The Gunners have been looking to strengthen their attacking options since announcing Miedema – the all-time leading scorer in the Women's Super League – would leave at the end of her contract.
They have now swooped for Caldentey after she called time on her 10-year stint with Barcelona, for whom she made 302 appearances and scored 114 goals.
She scored 58 of those goals in the Spanish top flight, a tally only bettered by Asisat Oshoala (92), Alexia Putellas (80) and Jenni Hermoso (70) for Barcelona.
"I think what Arsenal are doing as a club is amazing – on and off the pitch," Caldentay, who helped Spain beat England in the 2023 World Cup final, told the club's website.
"It's been incredible to see what the club has done away from the pitch, with supporters following the team everywhere and lots of records being broken.
"I can't wait to get started and help the team win trophies and entertain our supporters."