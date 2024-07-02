Football

Women's Super League: Arsenal Sign World Cup Winner Mariona Caldentey From Barcelona

The Gunners have swooped for Mariona Caldentey after she called time on her 10-year stint with Barcelona, for whom she made 302 appearances and scored 114 goals

Mariona Caldentey left Barcelona at the end of 2023-24.
info_icon

Arsenal have signed Barcelona's World Cup-winning forward Mariona Caldentey on a free transfer, following the departure of Vivianne Miedema. (More Football News)

The Gunners have been looking to strengthen their attacking options since announcing Miedema – the all-time leading scorer in the Women's Super League – would leave at the end of her contract. 

They have now swooped for Caldentey after she called time on her 10-year stint with Barcelona, for whom she made 302 appearances and scored 114 goals.

She scored 58 of those goals in the Spanish top flight, a tally only bettered by Asisat Oshoala (92), Alexia Putellas (80) and Jenni Hermoso (70) for Barcelona.

"I think what Arsenal are doing as a club is amazing – on and off the pitch," Caldentay, who helped Spain beat England in the 2023 World Cup final, told the club's website.

Katie Zelem is leaving Man Utd - null
Women's Super League: Manchester United Confirm Captain Katie Zelem's Exit

BY Stats Perform

"It's been incredible to see what the club has done away from the pitch, with supporters following the team everywhere and lots of records being broken. 

"I can't wait to get started and help the team win trophies and entertain our supporters."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Hathras Stampede FIR: Permit For 80,000 People, 2,5 Lakh Turned Up For 'Satsang'; Chaos Ensued On 'Baba's' Exit
  3. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  4. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  5. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
Entertainment News
  1. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Postponed For THIS Reason
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  3. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  4. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  5. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
Sports News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Defending Champion Marketa Vondrousova Knocked Out In First Round - In Pics
  2. Premier League's Youngest Coach Makes Bold Vow: 'I Want to Challenge the Establishment'
  3. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  4. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Preacher On Run | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign