Wolves Vs Everton Live Streaming, EFL Cup 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head Record, More

Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton clash in an EFL Cup 2025-26 third-round match at Molineux Stadium on Wednesday (September 24). Watch the Wolves vs Everton football match live tonight.
While nine Premier League clubs entered the League Cup later due to European commitments, both Wolverhampton and Everton began their campaigns in the second round.
Wolves edged fellow top-flight side West Ham United 3-2, whereas David Moyes' Everton secured a relatively comfortable 2-0 win over League One outfit Mansfield Town.
The Wolves vs Everton clash is just the second third-round tie featuring two Premier League sides this season. The only other all-top-flight encounter saw Brentford beat Aston Villa on penalties last week.
Wolves' best EFL Cup runs came in 1974 and 1980, when they won the title. Everton, despite their rich domestic history, have never won the League Cup, with their best performance being semi-final appearances.
In the Premier League, Vitor Pereira's Wolverhampton Wanderers are winless and sit at the bottom of the table. Everton, meanwhile, are tenth with seven points, having won two in five matches.
Wolves Vs Everton Head-To-Head Record
In their previous 145 meetings, Everton have a 65-51 head-to-head lead with 29 draws. Last season, the Toffees won 3-2 at Molineux following a 1-1 home draw in the Premier League.
Wolves Vs Everton Live Streaming Info
When to watch Wolves Vs Everton, EFL Cup 2025-26 match?
The Wolves Vs Everton, EFL Cup 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, 24 September at 12:15 am IST.
Where to watch Wolves Vs Everton, EFL Cup 2025-26 match?
The EFL Cup third-round clash between Wolves and Everton will be available to watch live on FanCode.