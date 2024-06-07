Who Is Tosin Adarabioyo: First Signing For Enzo Maresca At Chelsea

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer. (More Football News)
Tosin signed a four-year contract with the Blues, completing his medical earlier this week to become the first signing under new head coach Enzo Maresca.
The centre-back rejected a new contract earlier in this season, and Fulham announced on Tuesday that he would be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.
Newcastle United and Manchester United were also in the race for his signature, but Tosin, who worked with Maresca at Manchester City in the past, decided on the switch to Chelsea, with the lure of European football supposedly drawing him to the club.
After joining the Blues, Tosin said: "Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me. I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there [for Manchester City].
"I'm here to win. I want to win. It's as simple as that really. I just want to keep working and pushing the team and the club in the direction we want to go in. I'm excited to get going."
Tosin made 132 appearances for Fulham in all competitions after joining in 2020, helping them win the Championship title in 2021-22.
The 26-year-old made 20 appearances for the Cottagers in the Premier League last season, scoring two goals.